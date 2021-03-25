Ramaphosa faces grilling over Bosasa, CR17, nukes deal at Zondo inquiry in April





Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo confirmed on Wednesday that President Ramaphosa would appear before the commission for four days next month.

Ramaphosa is set to answer questions on 22, 23, 28 and 29 April.

Legal journalist Karyn Maughan says Ramaphosa is expected to answer questions related to his capacity as president and former deputy president of South Africa and as president and former deputy president of the African National Congress (ANC).

The commission is expected to ask him questions about his oversight of state-<wbr>owned enterprises (SOEs) when he was deputy president, the revelations surrounding Bosasa corruption, payments he received for his CR17 campaign, and Cabinet decisions linked to the Nuclear deal, Maughan says.

President Ramaphosa will be in the hot seat at the inquiry and will answer questions in relation to his leadership of the country and the ANC. Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

My understanding is that the original call for Ramaphosa to appear came in light of the Bosasa revelations. Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

He was deputy president [at the time] and he was put in charge of state-owned enterprises. He's going to face questions over that. He's going to face questions over the Cabinet processes in relation to the Nuclear deal. Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

They are going to need to be tough and very tenacious in putting the hard questions to him. Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

Meanwhile, the contempt case against former president Jacob Zuma will be heard in the Constitutional Court on Thursday 25 March.

The commission wants Zuma to be found in contempt after he ignored a ConCourt order that he appear before the inquiry last month.

According to Maughan, Zuma has not filed a formal response to the inquiry's contempt application. It's understood that he will not be participating in the ConCourt hearing.

In February, Zuma made it clear that he would rather face imprisonment than appear before the commission.

