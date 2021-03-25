Ramaphosa faces grilling over Bosasa, CR17, nukes deal at Zondo inquiry in April
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo confirmed on Wednesday that President Ramaphosa would appear before the commission for four days next month.
Ramaphosa is set to answer questions on 22, 23, 28 and 29 April.
Legal journalist Karyn Maughan says Ramaphosa is expected to answer questions related to his capacity as president and former deputy president of South Africa and as president and former deputy president of the African National Congress (ANC).
The commission is expected to ask him questions about his oversight of state-<wbr>owned enterprises (SOEs) when he was deputy president, the revelations surrounding Bosasa corruption, payments he received for his CR17 campaign, and Cabinet decisions linked to the Nuclear deal, Maughan says.
President Ramaphosa will be in the hot seat at the inquiry and will answer questions in relation to his leadership of the country and the ANC.Karyn Maughan, legal journalist
My understanding is that the original call for Ramaphosa to appear came in light of the Bosasa revelations.Karyn Maughan, legal journalist
He was deputy president [at the time] and he was put in charge of state-owned enterprises. He's going to face questions over that. He's going to face questions over the Cabinet processes in relation to the Nuclear deal.Karyn Maughan, legal journalist
They are going to need to be tough and very tenacious in putting the hard questions to him.Karyn Maughan, legal journalist
Meanwhile, the contempt case against former president Jacob Zuma will be heard in the Constitutional Court on Thursday 25 March.
The commission wants Zuma to be found in contempt after he ignored a ConCourt order that he appear before the inquiry last month.
RELATED: Zondo wants ConCourt to impose jail term for Zuma if found guilty of contempt
According to Maughan, Zuma has not filed a formal response to the inquiry's contempt application. It's understood that he will not be participating in the ConCourt hearing.
In February, Zuma made it clear that he would rather face imprisonment than appear before the commission.
RELATED: "I do not fear being arrested" - Zuma defies ConCourt order on Zondo inquiry
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive:
Source : Twitter
More from Politics
'It has been a singular honour to serve on the MAC - Prof 'Slim' Abdool Karim
Prof Salim Abdool Karim is bowing out after serving a year as co-chair on the Ministerial Advisory Committee for Covid-19.Read More
Big Pharma pushes back strongly against poor countries
Poor countries want permission to produce Covid-19 vaccines. Kieno Kammies interviews Deutsche Welle's Abu-Bakarr Jalloh.Read More
[VIDEO] 'I don't condone this in my mall' manager tells Ndebele-dressed couple
The manager of the Boulders Mall in Midrand told a couple their traditional outfits were inappropriate and they must leave.Read More
Cost of moving Parliament to Tshwane grossly underestimated, says DA MP
DA MP Geordin Hill-Lewis says the cost of relocating Parliament to Tshwane has been massively underestimated.Read More
SABS loses accreditation for 3 months, can't accept new customers
Lead Administrator Jodi Scholtz says the SA Bureau of Standards erred in failing to upload documents to the relevant portal.Read More
[VIDEO] 'Political pageantry and antagonism' as Mpofu tells lawyer to shut-up
News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan says the Zondo Commission is against the clock and little was achieved on Tuesday.Read More
More parents opting for private schooling in SA despite economic crunch
Like Curro and Stadio, ADvTECH'S enrolments grew in 2020, with revenue up 8%. The Money show interviews CEO Roy Douglas.Read More
[CAPE TOWN PROTESTS] R300 closures open except areas awaiting debris clear-up
City of Cape Town Traffic Chief Richard Coleman gives an update on road closures on the N2 after Tuesday's protests.Read More
We are reconsidering our alliance with the ANC – SACP
"We call upon the Zondo Commission to ensure that everybody called to appear is held to account," says Alex Mashilo (SACP).Read More
Mayor Plato was provoked for 'cheap politicking' in Ocean View video - JP Smith
Councillor JP Smith has defended Cape Town mayor Dan Plato after video footage showing him in a heated altercation with a community group in Ocean View.Read More