Big Pharma pushes back strongly against poor countries
South Africa and India are lobbying the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to scrap patents on Covid-19 vaccines.
Cancelling patents will allow some poorer countries to produce the vaccines.
The world is in the grips of “vaccine nationalism”.
Rich countries have secured enough doses to vaccinate their population many times over while middle- and lower-income countries are left way behind.
Big Pharma has rejected growing calls to scrap the patents.
Kieno Kammies interviewed Deutsche Welle correspondent Abu-Bakarr Jalloh.
These are big corporates! Lives are not as important as making a profit.Kieno Kammies, presenter - CapeTalk
It’s not just Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca – it’s also the political scene in the EU, UK, and US. They have blatantly rejected the idea of mass-producing vaccines.Abu-Bakarr Jalloh, correspondent - Deutsche Welle
Mutations might come back to bite Europe… There’s a double-variant in India… If the politics don’t change… we’ll go back to when this whole thing started!Abu-Bakarr Jalloh, correspondent - Deutsche Welle
