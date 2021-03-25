Big Pharma pushes back strongly against poor countries





South Africa and India are lobbying the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to scrap patents on Covid-19 vaccines.

Cancelling patents will allow some poorer countries to produce the vaccines.

Click here for all Covid-19 articles in one place.

South Africa and India are pushing the World Trade Organisation to waive Covid-19 vaccine patents. © Mariusz Szczygieł/123rf.com

RELATED: Czech Republic inspired the world to mask up – then completely lost the plot

The world is in the grips of “vaccine nationalism”.

Rich countries have secured enough doses to vaccinate their population many times over while middle- and lower-income countries are left way behind.

Big Pharma has rejected growing calls to scrap the patents.

Kieno Kammies interviewed Deutsche Welle correspondent Abu-Bakarr Jalloh.

RELATED: Germany enters 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections

These are big corporates! Lives are not as important as making a profit. Kieno Kammies, presenter - CapeTalk

It’s not just Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca – it’s also the political scene in the EU, UK, and US. They have blatantly rejected the idea of mass-producing vaccines. Abu-Bakarr Jalloh, correspondent - Deutsche Welle

Mutations might come back to bite Europe… There’s a double-variant in India… If the politics don’t change… we’ll go back to when this whole thing started! Abu-Bakarr Jalloh, correspondent - Deutsche Welle

Listen to the interview in the audio below.