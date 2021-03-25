New vaccine site opened in Caledon after minor speed bump in Sisonke rollout





The vaccination of healthcare workers resumes at all sites across the Western Cape on Tuesday after provincial officials received another batch of Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Monday.

Vaccinations did not take place over the long weekend as the province was awaiting delivery of its latest allocation, according to a statement by Premier Alan Winde.

Winde says the Western Cape has received another 12,760 vaccines as part of its third tranche allocation of 18,080 vaccines through the Sisonke trial.

The total number of vaccines received by the province to date in the Sisonke implementation study is now 44,040.

According to the latest data, a total of 33,290 out of the 44,040 vaccines had been administered by 5pm on Tuesday 23 March.

Winde also announced that an additional site at Caledon Hospital has now also come online to expand the number of rural vaccination sites.

He says the Sisonke vaccines are being administered in four tranches over an eight-week period, with new batches of vaccines arriving weekly.

Many experts have argued that the Sisonke rollout is not part of the national government’s rollout plan because it is part of a study.

Meanwhile, Dr. Keith Cloete, the Western Cape's Head of Health, says the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine should arrive in South Africa within the next 21 days.

When the Pfizer vaccines arrive, the vaccine drive is expected to pick up the pace.

"Once the Pfizer vaccines come, we will start stepping up our delivery and speed of vaccines per day", Dr. Cloete says.