'It has been a singular honour to serve on the MAC - Prof 'Slim' Abdool Karim





Prof Karim tweeted on Thursday that his term on the MAC was drawing to an end and he needs to refocus his energy on HIV research.

He heads the Centre for the Aids Programme of Research in South Africa at the University of KwaZulu-Natal and holds positions at the universities of Harvard, Columbia and Cornell.

He stated that it had been ' a singular honour' to serve on the committee alongside 'exceptional colleagues.'

'I know full well that advice on our Covid-19 response is in safe hands,' he emphasised.

