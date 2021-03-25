'South Africans have done well to change their behaviour'
A population-wide change in behaviour was needed to curb the spread of Covid-19.
We are a herd.
Click here for all our Covid-19 articles in one place.
Africa Melane asked Behavioural Medicine Specialist Dr Anam Nyembezi to judge our success or failure in achieving the change required of us.
In the main, South Africans are doing well, especially compared to some far more socially coherent-seeming countries in Europe, and also compared to the rich, technologically advanced United States.
RELATED: 'It has been a singular honour to serve on the MAC - Prof 'Slim' Abdool Karim
South Africa has managed to do well compared to European countries, but not so well compared to other African countries. The [SA] government did well…Dr Anam Nyembezi, Behavioural Medicine Specialist - School of Public Health (UWC)
Messages matter… The government did well… They ensured they had social influencers… People could see the government as role models… Workplaces, shops… there is social distancing. Businesses sanitise… and protect their workers with shields…Dr Anam Nyembezi, Behavioural Medicine Specialist - School of Public Health (UWC)
The need to be mindful of the barriers to behaviour change… Change is difficult… Easter… it’s really important to trigger the things that motivate people to continue with protective behaviour.Dr Anam Nyembezi, Behavioural Medicine Specialist - School of Public Health (UWC)
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_142630016_afraid-african-american-couple-wearing-protective-face-masks-and-holding-head-with-hand-panicking-ab.html?term=african%2Bwearing%2Bmasks&vti=lhyoamoz2ksmsv68jf-1-27
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
418 reports of Covid-19 corruption in 2020 – Corruption Watch
Corruption Watch received 4780 incidents of corruption – at an average of 11 per day - in 2020, despite lockdown regulations.Read More
Big Pharma pushes back strongly against poor countries
Poor countries want permission to produce Covid-19 vaccines. Kieno Kammies interviews Deutsche Welle's Abu-Bakarr Jalloh.Read More
Czech Republic inspired the world to mask up – then completely lost the plot
"Discipline is important," says virologist Dr Emil Pavlik. "The problem in the Czech Republic is people are getting tired."Read More
Germany enters 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections
"We’ve been warned [about the 3rd wave]," says Deutsche Welle’s Chelsey Dulaney. "That appears to be happening right now."Read More
Covid-19 vaccination: South Africa lags behind even Rwanda. Why?
"It's only a question of supply," says Ian Sanne (Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19). "The vaccine data system is ready."Read More
Closure of Fugard Theatre threatens survival of District Six Museum
"The theatre is a major income stream," laments Siraj Desai, Chair of the District Six Museum Trust.Read More
Rwanda 'hits the ground running' and quickly overtakes SA in vaccination drive
Rwanda has managed to vaccinate 140,000 people in two days. It's taken South Africa three weeks to reach the same number.Read More
Third wave 'inevitable' says expert, as country moves to Level 1
The onset of winter and slow roll-out of the vaccine programme also likely to contribute to a third surge says expert.Read More
'The Aussies are arrogant; it’s our turn! Host Lions in S Africa, or postpone'
Australia wants to host South Africa and the British Lions. "We must put pressure on them to postpone," pleads Wynand Claassen.Read More
Scotland threatens to close its 'border' with England
It is wrong for Scotland to try and impose its laws, said one UK MP, calling Scottish threats "ridiculous" and "bearing no logic".Read More
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
Covid-19 vaccine arrival brings hope that the pandemic may soon start ending
Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele (SA Medical Research Council) about the significance of the vaccine's arrival.Read More
[EXPLAINED] Can your employer force you to take a Covid-19 vaccine?
Can employers make it compulsory for employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19? A labour lawyer explains on The Money Show.Read More
Alcohol ban: Consol, hanging by a thread, burns through millions to stay alive
It cannot stop its furnaces, so it must keep them going. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Arnold, CEO at Consol Glass.Read More
Covid-19 vaccine: Government may have to milk bone-dry taxpayers some more
Treasury is mulling raising taxes, says Prof Adrian Saville, Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers.Read More
South African invention revolutionises oxygen delivery to Covid-19 patients
"I have witnessed this device saving lives," says Dr Warren Gregorowski of the proudly South African device.Read More
'ANC is against another hard lockdown'
"Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter.Read More
Free Covid-19 vaccine for all medical aid members – Discovery CEO
"It’s mandatory for medical schemes to pay for for the Covid-19 vaccine," says Dr Ryan Noach, CEO at Discovery Health.Read More
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa on measures to battle 2nd Covid-19 wave
The President is addressing the nation on measures it's taking to combat the 2nd wave of Covid-19, now washing over South Africa.Read More
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities)
Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers.Read More
Lockdown destroyed 42.7% of small business in South Africa – study
It’s heart-breaking; the results of a study by Finfind and the Department of Small Business Development.Read More