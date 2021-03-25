Cape Town kitty Sox swallows needle and thread - then poops it out
A cute kitty called Sox from Hanover Park swallowed a needle and thread. Animal Welfare SA says this is not uncommon as cats love needles as well as earbuds (apparently they love the smell of our earwax).
The wonderful news is Sox did not need an operation. He managed to pass the needle and thread through his system unscathed.
Animal Welfare says with more and more people working from home and developing home-based industries, there are more potentially dangerous objects and poisonous substances lying around in reach of pets, so warns owners to be careful.
They say they have had to operate on more pets than usual since lockdown began.
Over the past few months, we have surgically extracted tennis balls, a variety of needles, ladies underwear, socks, mielie cobs, bones, cutlery, and pieces of hardware from otherwise well cared for pets and treated an extraordinary number of animals for poisoning and are hopeful that this post will motivate everyone to ensure that their workspaces are safe.Animal Welfare SA, Facebook
For this and other trending stories listen to Barbs Wire on Today with Kieno Kammies in the audio below:
Images courtesy: Animal Welfare SA
Source : https://www.facebook.com/awsphilippi
