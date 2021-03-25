Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:45
Hout Bay Seal Centre's home under threat
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kim Krynauw
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
78% of South Africans will sacrifice select human rights to fight Covid - survey The HSRC has conducted several surveys during the pandemic and the latest shows citizens are prepared to give up some rights. 25 March 2021 1:21 PM
418 reports of Covid-19 corruption in 2020 – Corruption Watch Corruption Watch received 4780 incidents of corruption – at an average of 11 per day - in 2020, despite lockdown regulations. 25 March 2021 1:08 PM
Cape Town kitty Sox swallows needle and thread - then poops it out Animal Welfare SA reports the wonderful news that Sox didn't need an operation and managed to pass the objects through his system. 25 March 2021 12:19 PM
View all Local
ConCourt hears Zuma contempt application in 'a critical moment for SA democracy' Political analyst Sanusha Naidu says Jacob Zuma's contempt case will be a test for South Africa's rule of law and the state of the... 25 March 2021 1:45 PM
'It has been a singular honour to serve on the MAC - Prof 'Slim' Abdool Karim Prof Salim Abdool Karim is bowing out after serving a year as co-chair on the Ministerial Advisory Committee for Covid-19. 25 March 2021 11:22 AM
Ramaphosa faces grilling over Bosasa, CR17, nukes deal at Zondo inquiry in April President Cyril Ramaphosa will give evidence before the state capture commission of inquiry at the end of April. 25 March 2021 10:54 AM
View all Politics
'Ships may be rerouted around the Cape of Good Hope as vessel blocks Suez Canal' Shipping analyst Peter Sand says major shipping lines are working on contingency plans while the Suez Canal remains blocked. 25 March 2021 4:46 PM
Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58) "It’s a money-fight between two near-pensioners!" says a bemused sounding Lester Kiewit. 25 March 2021 2:18 PM
Big Pharma pushes back strongly against poor countries Poor countries want permission to produce Covid-19 vaccines. Kieno Kammies interviews Deutsche Welle's Abu-Bakarr Jalloh. 25 March 2021 10:31 AM
View all Business
White elephant stadia and ghost malls. Is hybrid functionality the future? Have You Heard's Ryan McFadyen says changing times driven by Covid is seeing the growth of the flexiform architecture trend. 25 March 2021 10:23 AM
[VIDEO] 'I don't condone this in my mall' manager tells Ndebele-dressed couple The manager of the Boulders Mall in Midrand told a couple their traditional outfits were inappropriate and they must leave. 25 March 2021 8:41 AM
You can now tip car guards without cash. And going digital is earning them more TiPPED enables you to tip anyone using your smartphone. 'I wanted to instill some hope in desperate times' - CEO Kimlyn Temple 24 March 2021 8:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
2021 British and Irish Lions tour – it’s on! But it won't be pretty Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Alexander, President at the South African Rugby Union. 24 March 2021 1:31 PM
Cape Town and Netball SA ready to host Covid-safe continental netball series The upcoming 2021 SPAR Challenge is part of a series of tournaments ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup to be played in Cape Town. 22 March 2021 3:44 PM
After a paralysing car accident four years ago, Alwyn Uys completed an Ironman Para-athlete Alwyn Uys opens up about his inspirational journey and becoming a professional para-athlete. 20 March 2021 9:01 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] The famous 'dogs playing poker' pic is funnier with Mabel and Olive Sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter and his two labs have become internet famous since he began posting their antics during lockdown. 25 March 2021 1:55 PM
White elephant stadia and ghost malls. Is hybrid functionality the future? Have You Heard's Ryan McFadyen says changing times driven by Covid is seeing the growth of the flexiform architecture trend. 25 March 2021 10:23 AM
'Russian Woman' incites hatred towards men - Russian Union of Orthodox Women "You’re 30! Hello? Where are your kids? You are cute overall. But should lose some weight," sings Manizha in her Eurovision entry. 25 March 2021 9:16 AM
View all Entertainment
Big Pharma pushes back strongly against poor countries Poor countries want permission to produce Covid-19 vaccines. Kieno Kammies interviews Deutsche Welle's Abu-Bakarr Jalloh. 25 March 2021 10:31 AM
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller. 24 March 2021 6:49 PM
War in Mozambique: 'South Africa must provide sanctuary' "There are over half a million displaced people," says Jonathan Whittall of Doctors Without Borders. 24 March 2021 2:40 PM
View all World
US military in Mozambique: 'It’s going to aggravate the situation' "We are definitely going to see a far more assertive US presence in Mozambique," says security analyst Jasmine Opperman. 23 March 2021 2:56 PM
Rwanda 'hits the ground running' and quickly overtakes SA in vaccination drive Rwanda has managed to vaccinate 140,000 people in two days. It's taken South Africa three weeks to reach the same number. 17 March 2021 5:39 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
View all Africa
'South Africans have done well to change their behaviour' "SA has managed to do well compared to EU countries, but not so well compared to other African countries," says Dr Anam Nyembezi. 25 March 2021 11:33 AM
South Africa's gaming market goes ballistic – despite hellishly expensive data "The mobile gaming market is growing massively," says James Edwards. "A R500 smartphone can play games at zero cost." 24 March 2021 12:14 PM
Czech Republic inspired the world to mask up – then completely lost the plot "Discipline is important," says virologist Dr Emil Pavlik. "The problem in the Czech Republic is people are getting tired." 24 March 2021 9:20 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

ConCourt hears Zuma contempt application in 'a critical moment for SA democracy'

25 March 2021 1:45 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Zondo Commision
Zuma contempt
Zuma contempt of court
Constitutional Court hearing

Political analyst Sanusha Naidu says Jacob Zuma's contempt case will be a test for South Africa's rule of law and the state of the country's democracy.

On Thursday, the Constitutional Court heard the application for former president Jacob Zuma to be found guilty of contempt of court.

The state capture commission of inquiry has asked the Constitutional Court to find Zuma guilty of contempt and to jail him for two years after he defied a ConCourt order to appear before the commission.

Heavyweight lawyer advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi spoke on behalf of the commission on Thursday morning..

The virtual hearing has adjourned and judgment has been reserved in the matter. You can watch the proceeding here.

Naidu says the contempt case is a critical moment for South Africa's democracy with far-reaching implications.

She says public opinion is divided on whether the apex court has the mandate to directly order a term of imprisonment for someone found guilty of contempt.

The impact and the implications are so far-reaching... with everything that's happening both within the [ANC] and outside the party.

Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst

In the court of public opinion, I think we have this divided view that the former president has not adhered to the highest court of the land and so in a way he needs to serve some kind of jail time, on the other hand, does the Constitutional Court have that mandate to do that? And what kind of president would that set?

Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst

Legal expert Maushami Chetty says she's not convinced that the ConCourt will send Zuma to jail.

Chetty explains that a contempt of court ruling does not typically have a strong focus on punitive measures.

But she says Zuma's defiance sets a dangerous precedent that could have a damaging impact on the country's rule of law, the Constitution, the judiciary, and any future commissions in South Africa.

What would this mean for future commissions or future court orders by the Constitutional Court? It would have significant damage to the rule of law and to the court's authority.

Maushami Chetty, CEO and founder - Aarya Legal

Usually, the point of placing someone in contempt is to get them to comply. It has a small punitive element but the courts tend to either impose fines or suspend a sentence. They're not really fans of jail time per se.

Maushami Chetty, CEO and founder - Aarya Legal

It's always open to them [ConCourt] to impose a jail sentence but what advocate Ngcukaitobi is asking for is rather unusual in the sense that he's saying that this must be primarily punitive.

Maushami Chetty, CEO and founder - Aarya Legal

Whilst I'm not entirely certain that the advocates for the [Zondo] commission will get exactly the finding that they are looking for, it will certainly not be unanswered.

Maushami Chetty, CEO and founder - Aarya Legal

Listen to Maushami Chetty on The Midday Report:

Listen to Sanusha Naidu on The Midday Report:




25 March 2021 1:45 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Zondo Commision
Zuma contempt
Zuma contempt of court
Constitutional Court hearing

More from Politics

'It has been a singular honour to serve on the MAC - Prof 'Slim' Abdool Karim

25 March 2021 11:22 AM

Prof Salim Abdool Karim is bowing out after serving a year as co-chair on the Ministerial Advisory Committee for Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa faces grilling over Bosasa, CR17, nukes deal at Zondo inquiry in April

25 March 2021 10:54 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa will give evidence before the state capture commission of inquiry at the end of April.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Big Pharma pushes back strongly against poor countries

25 March 2021 10:31 AM

Poor countries want permission to produce Covid-19 vaccines. Kieno Kammies interviews Deutsche Welle's Abu-Bakarr Jalloh.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] 'I don't condone this in my mall' manager tells Ndebele-dressed couple

25 March 2021 8:41 AM

The manager of the Boulders Mall in Midrand told a couple their traditional outfits were inappropriate and they must leave.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cost of moving Parliament to Tshwane grossly underestimated, says DA MP

24 March 2021 11:55 AM

DA MP Geordin Hill-Lewis says the cost of relocating Parliament to Tshwane has been massively underestimated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SABS loses accreditation for 3 months, can't accept new customers

24 March 2021 11:20 AM

Lead Administrator Jodi Scholtz says the SA Bureau of Standards erred in failing to upload documents to the relevant portal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] 'Political pageantry and antagonism' as Mpofu tells lawyer to shut-up

24 March 2021 8:20 AM

News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan says the Zondo Commission is against the clock and little was achieved on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More parents opting for private schooling in SA despite economic crunch

23 March 2021 6:59 PM

Like Curro and Stadio, ADvTECH'S enrolments grew in 2020, with revenue up 8%. The Money show interviews CEO Roy Douglas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[CAPE TOWN PROTESTS] R300 closures open except areas awaiting debris clear-up

23 March 2021 1:11 PM

City of Cape Town Traffic Chief Richard Coleman gives an update on road closures on the N2 after Tuesday's protests.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We are reconsidering our alliance with the ANC – SACP

23 March 2021 12:59 PM

"We call upon the Zondo Commission to ensure that everybody called to appear is held to account," says Alex Mashilo (SACP).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58)

Sport Business

[VIDEO] 'I don't condone this in my mall' manager tells Ndebele-dressed couple

Local Politics Lifestyle

Cape Town kitty Sox swallows needle and thread - then poops it out

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

One protester dead, four cops injured in CT service delivery protests - dept

25 March 2021 5:10 PM

KZN man (19) goes to police station & confesses to murdering, burying woman

25 March 2021 4:46 PM

MPs raise concerns over parallel public hearings on Expropriation Bill

25 March 2021 4:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA