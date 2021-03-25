ConCourt hears Zuma contempt application in 'a critical moment for SA democracy'





On Thursday, the Constitutional Court heard the application for former president Jacob Zuma to be found guilty of contempt of court.

The state capture commission of inquiry has asked the Constitutional Court to find Zuma guilty of contempt and to jail him for two years after he defied a ConCourt order to appear before the commission.

Heavyweight lawyer advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi spoke on behalf of the commission on Thursday morning..

The virtual hearing has adjourned and judgment has been reserved in the matter. You can watch the proceeding here.

Naidu says the contempt case is a critical moment for South Africa's democracy with far-reaching implications.

She says public opinion is divided on whether the apex court has the mandate to directly order a term of imprisonment for someone found guilty of contempt.

The impact and the implications are so far-reaching... with everything that's happening both within the [ANC] and outside the party. Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst

In the court of public opinion, I think we have this divided view that the former president has not adhered to the highest court of the land and so in a way he needs to serve some kind of jail time, on the other hand, does the Constitutional Court have that mandate to do that? And what kind of president would that set? Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst

Legal expert Maushami Chetty says she's not convinced that the ConCourt will send Zuma to jail.

Chetty explains that a contempt of court ruling does not typically have a strong focus on punitive measures.

But she says Zuma's defiance sets a dangerous precedent that could have a damaging impact on the country's rule of law, the Constitution, the judiciary, and any future commissions in South Africa.

What would this mean for future commissions or future court orders by the Constitutional Court? It would have significant damage to the rule of law and to the court's authority. Maushami Chetty, CEO and founder - Aarya Legal

Usually, the point of placing someone in contempt is to get them to comply. It has a small punitive element but the courts tend to either impose fines or suspend a sentence. They're not really fans of jail time per se. Maushami Chetty, CEO and founder - Aarya Legal

It's always open to them [ConCourt] to impose a jail sentence but what advocate Ngcukaitobi is asking for is rather unusual in the sense that he's saying that this must be primarily punitive. Maushami Chetty, CEO and founder - Aarya Legal

Whilst I'm not entirely certain that the advocates for the [Zondo] commission will get exactly the finding that they are looking for, it will certainly not be unanswered. Maushami Chetty, CEO and founder - Aarya Legal

Listen to Maushami Chetty on The Midday Report:

Listen to Sanusha Naidu on The Midday Report: