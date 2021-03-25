78% of South Africans will sacrifice select human rights to fight Covid - survey





Research director at the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) Dr Benjamin Roberts talks to Lester Kiewit on The Midday Report about the latest survey.

This Friday we commemorate the one-year since the institution of the hard lockdown. Dr Benjamin Roberts, Research Director - HSRC

He says it is an important milestone on which to reflect, both the sacrifices that people have made, but also the public's continued willingness to do so.

What we're seeing from our survey, is that 78% - so a considerable majority - are saying they would be willing to sacrifice select human rights if it would help in the fight against the pandemic. Dr Benjamin Roberts, Research Director - HSRC

Of the 15 human rights outlined by the Human rights Commission, which would people be willing to give up, asks Lester.

Roberts says the first question in the survey was to ask if people, in general, would support this as a principle.

We also asked which rights specifically you would be willing to forego, and obviously with the institution of the lockdown under the Disaster Management Act, certain rights were limited to some degree. Dr Benjamin Roberts, Research Director - HSRC

Those included your right to go to your place of worship, issues of the right to travel freely or the freedom of movement, issues about the right to attend school and university were affected to some degree, the right to protest, the right to work, the right to privacy of information. Dr Benjamin Roberts, Research Director - HSRC

The right to health versus the right to other civil liberties moved into the spotlight during this period, he notes and says those surveyed linked this to sacrifice for the greater good of society.

We linked this to the ubuntu moral philosophy around the collective responsibilities and the mutual independence of people. Dr Benjamin Roberts, Research Director - HSRC

