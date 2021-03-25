418 reports of Covid-19 corruption in 2020 – Corruption Watch
Corruption has crippled South Africa’s capacity to curb the spread of Covid-19.
Crooked officials, taking advantage of a public health crisis, illegally enriched themselves in the dash to procure supplies to battle the pandemic.
Corruption Watch published its annual report (From Crisis to Action) this week.
The organisation recorded the second-highest number of reports of corruption in a calendar year since its inception in 2012.
It recorded the highest number of reports implicating the policing and healthcare sectors.
Click here for all our Covid-19 articles in one place.
Corruption Watch received 4780 incidents of corruption – at an average of 11 per day - in 2020, despite lockdown regulations that prevented in-person reports.
It has received about 33 000 reports of corruption since its inception.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Sabeehah Motala, Project Co-ordinator at Corruption Watch.
… private sector corruption… is at about 30% of reports we capture…Sabeehah Motala, Project Co-ordinator - Corruption Watch
Most of our reports are from Gauteng, the Western Cape and KZN… We’re not able to hear about it [corruption in rural areas] …Sabeehah Motala, Project Co-ordinator - Corruption Watch
We’ve received 418 reports related to Covid-19 corruption in 2020… exploitation of an emergency situation by people in power…Sabeehah Motala, Project Co-ordinator - Corruption Watch
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_150363738_classic-white-new-mail-envelope-with-dollars-inside-and-a-medical-surgical-mask-on-a-white-wooden-ba.html?term=covid19%2Bcorruption&vti=mncnlf7a9sc5ayol41-1-60
