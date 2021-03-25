[WATCH] The famous 'dogs playing poker' pic is funnier with Mabel and Olive





The UK sportscaster started out alleviating his boredom during hard lockdown last year making videos of his adorable labradors where he did hilarious sports narration over their mundane activities and it won hi millions of internet fans.

Find him on Twitter or YouTube for more side-splitting videos of his now-famous hounds.

So important to play games with your dogs to keep them stimulated. pic.twitter.com/9RDvHdy5rM — Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) March 24, 2021