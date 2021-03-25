Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58)

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:45
Hout Bay Seal Centre's home under threat
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kim Krynauw
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
78% of South Africans will sacrifice select human rights to fight Covid - survey The HSRC has conducted several surveys during the pandemic and the latest shows citizens are prepared to give up some rights. 25 March 2021 1:21 PM
418 reports of Covid-19 corruption in 2020 – Corruption Watch Corruption Watch received 4780 incidents of corruption – at an average of 11 per day - in 2020, despite lockdown regulations. 25 March 2021 1:08 PM
Cape Town kitty Sox swallows needle and thread - then poops it out Animal Welfare SA reports the wonderful news that Sox didn't need an operation and managed to pass the objects through his system. 25 March 2021 12:19 PM
View all Local
ConCourt hears Zuma contempt application in 'a critical moment for SA democracy' Political analyst Sanusha Naidu says Jacob Zuma's contempt case will be a test for South Africa's rule of law and the state of the... 25 March 2021 1:45 PM
'It has been a singular honour to serve on the MAC - Prof 'Slim' Abdool Karim Prof Salim Abdool Karim is bowing out after serving a year as co-chair on the Ministerial Advisory Committee for Covid-19. 25 March 2021 11:22 AM
Ramaphosa faces grilling over Bosasa, CR17, nukes deal at Zondo inquiry in April President Cyril Ramaphosa will give evidence before the state capture commission of inquiry at the end of April. 25 March 2021 10:54 AM
View all Politics
'Ships may be rerouted around the Cape of Good Hope as vessel blocks Suez Canal' Shipping analyst Peter Sand says major shipping lines are working on contingency plans while the Suez Canal remains blocked. 25 March 2021 4:46 PM
Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58) "It’s a money-fight between two near-pensioners!" says a bemused sounding Lester Kiewit. 25 March 2021 2:18 PM
Big Pharma pushes back strongly against poor countries Poor countries want permission to produce Covid-19 vaccines. Kieno Kammies interviews Deutsche Welle's Abu-Bakarr Jalloh. 25 March 2021 10:31 AM
View all Business
White elephant stadia and ghost malls. Is hybrid functionality the future? Have You Heard's Ryan McFadyen says changing times driven by Covid is seeing the growth of the flexiform architecture trend. 25 March 2021 10:23 AM
[VIDEO] 'I don't condone this in my mall' manager tells Ndebele-dressed couple The manager of the Boulders Mall in Midrand told a couple their traditional outfits were inappropriate and they must leave. 25 March 2021 8:41 AM
You can now tip car guards without cash. And going digital is earning them more TiPPED enables you to tip anyone using your smartphone. 'I wanted to instill some hope in desperate times' - CEO Kimlyn Temple 24 March 2021 8:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
2021 British and Irish Lions tour – it’s on! But it won't be pretty Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Alexander, President at the South African Rugby Union. 24 March 2021 1:31 PM
Cape Town and Netball SA ready to host Covid-safe continental netball series The upcoming 2021 SPAR Challenge is part of a series of tournaments ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup to be played in Cape Town. 22 March 2021 3:44 PM
After a paralysing car accident four years ago, Alwyn Uys completed an Ironman Para-athlete Alwyn Uys opens up about his inspirational journey and becoming a professional para-athlete. 20 March 2021 9:01 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] The famous 'dogs playing poker' pic is funnier with Mabel and Olive Sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter and his two labs have become internet famous since he began posting their antics during lockdown. 25 March 2021 1:55 PM
White elephant stadia and ghost malls. Is hybrid functionality the future? Have You Heard's Ryan McFadyen says changing times driven by Covid is seeing the growth of the flexiform architecture trend. 25 March 2021 10:23 AM
'Russian Woman' incites hatred towards men - Russian Union of Orthodox Women "You’re 30! Hello? Where are your kids? You are cute overall. But should lose some weight," sings Manizha in her Eurovision entry. 25 March 2021 9:16 AM
View all Entertainment
Big Pharma pushes back strongly against poor countries Poor countries want permission to produce Covid-19 vaccines. Kieno Kammies interviews Deutsche Welle's Abu-Bakarr Jalloh. 25 March 2021 10:31 AM
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller. 24 March 2021 6:49 PM
War in Mozambique: 'South Africa must provide sanctuary' "There are over half a million displaced people," says Jonathan Whittall of Doctors Without Borders. 24 March 2021 2:40 PM
View all World
US military in Mozambique: 'It’s going to aggravate the situation' "We are definitely going to see a far more assertive US presence in Mozambique," says security analyst Jasmine Opperman. 23 March 2021 2:56 PM
Rwanda 'hits the ground running' and quickly overtakes SA in vaccination drive Rwanda has managed to vaccinate 140,000 people in two days. It's taken South Africa three weeks to reach the same number. 17 March 2021 5:39 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
View all Africa
'South Africans have done well to change their behaviour' "SA has managed to do well compared to EU countries, but not so well compared to other African countries," says Dr Anam Nyembezi. 25 March 2021 11:33 AM
South Africa's gaming market goes ballistic – despite hellishly expensive data "The mobile gaming market is growing massively," says James Edwards. "A R500 smartphone can play games at zero cost." 24 March 2021 12:14 PM
Czech Republic inspired the world to mask up – then completely lost the plot "Discipline is important," says virologist Dr Emil Pavlik. "The problem in the Czech Republic is people are getting tired." 24 March 2021 9:20 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport
fiber_manual_record
Business

Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58)

25 March 2021 2:18 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Boxing
Evander Holyfield
Eyewitness News
Mike Tyson
EWN
Peter Leopeng
Lester Kiewit
The Midday Report on CapeTalk

"It’s a money-fight between two near-pensioners!" says a bemused sounding Lester Kiewit.

Mike Tyson (54) and Evander Holyfield (58) is set to clash once more, almost 24 years after getting in the boxing ring together.

Or not.

The match was called off by Holyfield’s manager on Monday, but it was soon back on.

By Thursday it was off again; we’ll keep you posted.

Mike Tyson (R) and Evander Holyfield (L). © Sam Aronov/123rf.com

Click here for all our sports articles in one place.

The pair started negotiations for a fight in November after Tyson fought an inspiring exhibition match – his first in 15 years - against Roy Jones Jr.

Holyfield beat Tyson in an 11th round technical knockout in 1996.

He won again in 1997 when Tyson was disqualified after infamously biting Holyfield’s ear.

Holyfield has not boxed in almost a decade.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Eyewitness News boxing analyst Peter Leopeng.

It’s a money-fight between two near-pensioners!

Lester Kiewit, presenter - CapeTalk

One is 58 and the other is 54!

Peter Leopeng, boxing analyst - Eyewitness News

The latest is, it’s off because Mike Tyson has rejected an offer of $25 million… It was supposed to take place on 29 May…

Peter Leopeng, boxing analyst - Eyewitness News

Tyson got the beating of his life from Holyfield. He decided the only way out was to bite his ear… and that was it!

Peter Leopeng, boxing analyst - Eyewitness News

I think Tyson would’ve taken it. He kept in shape…

Peter Leopeng, boxing analyst - Eyewitness News

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




25 March 2021 2:18 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Boxing
Evander Holyfield
Eyewitness News
Mike Tyson
EWN
Peter Leopeng
Lester Kiewit
The Midday Report on CapeTalk

More from Sport

2021 British and Irish Lions tour – it’s on! But it won't be pretty

24 March 2021 1:31 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Alexander, President at the South African Rugby Union.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town and Netball SA ready to host Covid-safe continental netball series

22 March 2021 3:44 PM

The upcoming 2021 SPAR Challenge is part of a series of tournaments ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup to be played in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

After a paralysing car accident four years ago, Alwyn Uys completed an Ironman

20 March 2021 9:01 AM

Para-athlete Alwyn Uys opens up about his inspirational journey and becoming a professional para-athlete.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Outdoor Report: Great hikes and outdoor events this weekend in the Cape

20 March 2021 8:48 AM

Jeff Ayliffe highlights events this weekend and speaks to Stef Junker about the Wilderness Paragliding Festival.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics

18 March 2021 7:27 PM

The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe voted in as CAF president

12 March 2021 1:39 PM

Motsepe has proven his commitment to African football and has Fifa's ear, says sports journo Sizwe Mbebe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CT Cycle Tour kicks off virtual tour with visuals of actual Cape Peninsula route

5 March 2021 10:38 AM

The official Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021 will start on Saturday 6 March and end on Sunday 14 March.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Semenya's lawyer says her fight is going to European Court of Human Rights

26 February 2021 3:08 PM

Caster Semenya wants to be allowed to run freely without having to take medication or have surgery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It's a new era - Stormers ready for fresh start at Cape Town Stadium, says coach

26 February 2021 2:12 PM

Stormers coach John Dobson says the team is ready for its exciting new chapter at Cape Town Stadium when they clash against the Cheetahs this Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tiger Woods car rolls in crash near LA, undergoes surgery

24 February 2021 6:52 AM

The champion golfer flipped his vehicle several times and has seriously injured both his legs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

'Ships may be rerouted around the Cape of Good Hope as vessel blocks Suez Canal'

25 March 2021 4:46 PM

Shipping analyst Peter Sand says major shipping lines are working on contingency plans while the Suez Canal remains blocked.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

418 reports of Covid-19 corruption in 2020 – Corruption Watch

25 March 2021 1:08 PM

Corruption Watch received 4780 incidents of corruption – at an average of 11 per day - in 2020, despite lockdown regulations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Big Pharma pushes back strongly against poor countries

25 March 2021 10:31 AM

Poor countries want permission to produce Covid-19 vaccines. Kieno Kammies interviews Deutsche Welle's Abu-Bakarr Jalloh.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

White elephant stadia and ghost malls. Is hybrid functionality the future?

25 March 2021 10:23 AM

Have You Heard's Ryan McFadyen says changing times driven by Covid is seeing the growth of the flexiform architecture trend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Berry bonanza: SA blueberry exports soared in 2020 despite impact of Covid-19

24 March 2021 8:32 PM

In recognition of the industry’s growing global impact, the national body's been rebranded says BerriesZA chair Justin Mudge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

You can now tip car guards without cash. And going digital is earning them more

24 March 2021 8:15 PM

TiPPED enables you to tip anyone using your smartphone. 'I wanted to instill some hope in desperate times' - CEO Kimlyn Temple

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Inflation drops below Reserve Bank target on the eve of interest rate decision

24 March 2021 7:52 PM

It's the slowest inflation in 8 months but key price increases are looming. No interest rate cut, predicts economist Kevin Lings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How unicorns turn into donkeys

24 March 2021 7:15 PM

It is a good cautionary tale that just because something may sound good, does not make it good.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal

24 March 2021 6:49 PM

It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[PHOTOS] Massive ship blocks Suez Canal as hull deviates and runs aground

24 March 2021 1:24 PM

Commercial Litigation expert Anneke Whelan says the Suez Canal is a very highly regulated piece of water but accidents happen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58)

Sport Business

[VIDEO] 'I don't condone this in my mall' manager tells Ndebele-dressed couple

Local Politics Lifestyle

Cape Town kitty Sox swallows needle and thread - then poops it out

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

One protester dead, four cops injured in CT service delivery protests - dept

25 March 2021 5:10 PM

KZN man (19) goes to police station & confesses to murdering, burying woman

25 March 2021 4:46 PM

MPs raise concerns over parallel public hearings on Expropriation Bill

25 March 2021 4:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA