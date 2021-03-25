Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58)
Mike Tyson (54) and Evander Holyfield (58) is set to clash once more, almost 24 years after getting in the boxing ring together.
Or not.
The match was called off by Holyfield’s manager on Monday, but it was soon back on.
By Thursday it was off again; we’ll keep you posted.
The pair started negotiations for a fight in November after Tyson fought an inspiring exhibition match – his first in 15 years - against Roy Jones Jr.
Holyfield beat Tyson in an 11th round technical knockout in 1996.
He won again in 1997 when Tyson was disqualified after infamously biting Holyfield’s ear.
Holyfield has not boxed in almost a decade.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Eyewitness News boxing analyst Peter Leopeng.
It’s a money-fight between two near-pensioners!Lester Kiewit, presenter - CapeTalk
One is 58 and the other is 54!Peter Leopeng, boxing analyst - Eyewitness News
The latest is, it’s off because Mike Tyson has rejected an offer of $25 million… It was supposed to take place on 29 May…Peter Leopeng, boxing analyst - Eyewitness News
Tyson got the beating of his life from Holyfield. He decided the only way out was to bite his ear… and that was it!Peter Leopeng, boxing analyst - Eyewitness News
I think Tyson would’ve taken it. He kept in shape…Peter Leopeng, boxing analyst - Eyewitness News
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_27652557_new-york-ny-usa-april-19-2014-professional-boxers-mike-tyson-and-evander-holyfield-attend-tribeca-ta.html?term=mike%2Btyson&vti=nat6mjlwew3pjuwvm0-2-6
