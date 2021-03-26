VACCINE WRAP | SA awaits Pfizer jab with over 220k vaccinations in Sisonke trial
A total of 36, 098 out of the 44,040 Johnson & Johnson vaccines received to date have been administered in the Western Cape as part of the Sisonke implementation study.
This is according to the latest data published by the provincial government on 25 March.
Nationally, a total of 220,129 have been vaccinated in South Africa.
Here's a recap of the most-read vaccine stories we covered this week:
- Pfizer jabs coming soon, says Dr. Cloete
- New vaccine site caters to rural districts
- Questions about population immunity target
- SA awaits Pfizer jab
- Solidarity Fund raising money for vaccine rollout
In other Covid-19 related news:
- Cluster outbreak at local hospital
- Prof Salim Abdool Karim bows out of ministerial advisory committee
- No signs of third wave yet, says expert
- Reflecting on one year in lockdown
- UK's vaccine row with EU
- Tackling Covid-19 corruption
