Today at 15:50
Virtual Earth Hour Event
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Morne Du Plessis - CEO at World Wide Fund For Nature (Wwf) South Africa
Today at 16:05
Alcohol industry says liquor should not be banned until hospitals are full
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lucky Ntimane - Convener at National Liquor Traders Council
Today at 16:20
Book Review with Mike Wills
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Music: Sarah Robyn Farrell
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sarah Robyn Farrell
Today at 17:05
Analysis of Zuma's statement on concourt
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Calland
Today at 17:20
Formula One preview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Hendrik Verwoerd
Today at 17:45
Report on wine back from a year on ISS
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Michael Lebert
No Items to show
VACCINE WRAP | SA awaits Pfizer jab with over 220k vaccinations in Sisonke trial

26 March 2021 3:31 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
COVID-19 vaccine
Covid-19 vaccine rollout
CapeTalk Vaccine wrap
vaccine update

CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.

A total of 36, 098 out of the 44,040 Johnson & Johnson vaccines received to date have been administered in the Western Cape as part of the Sisonke implementation study.

This is according to the latest data published by the provincial government on 25 March.

Nationally, a total of 220,129 have been vaccinated in South Africa.

Here's a recap of the most-read vaccine stories we covered this week:

  • Pfizer jabs coming soon, says Dr. Cloete
  • New vaccine site caters to rural districts
  • Questions about population immunity target
  • SA awaits Pfizer jab
  • Solidarity Fund raising money for vaccine rollout

In other Covid-19 related news:

  • Cluster outbreak at local hospital
  • Prof Salim Abdool Karim bows out of ministerial advisory committee
  • No signs of third wave yet, says expert
  • Reflecting on one year in lockdown
  • UK's vaccine row with EU
  • Tackling Covid-19 corruption

Top interviews on CapeTalk that you may have missed:

Here's a look back at our previous vaccine wrap articles:




