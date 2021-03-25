DIY investing versus paying investment fees - tips on making sound decisions
Looking after your investments includes making sure that the fees you are paying are not exorbitant.
Investment fees are crucial because they have an impact on your long-term returns.
Bruce Whitfield gets insight from Gary Booysen, director and portfolio manager at brokerage firm Rand Swiss.
Booysen uses the example of investing a R36,000 amount in a tax-free savings account for your child.
In real terms, a single R36,000 investment in a tax-free savings account today... in 16 years time at a 7% compound interest rate will give you around R2 million in real money - future money that is worth what money is today.Gary Booysen, Director - Rand Swiss
That essentially would give the child a constant income flow of around R10,000 month in tomorrow's money, from a single investment.Gary Booysen, Director - Rand Swiss
By adding a 1% fee to that, over a 16-year period, you're essentially halving the return... You would only have R1 million in tomorrow's money, so R5,000 a month instead of R10,000.Gary Booysen, Director - Rand Swiss
All the different fees that come into play do have a purpose, he emphasizes.
What you need to do is make sure you are getting value for money.
I can tell you that people who do it themselves [as opposed to fully-managed clients] often run into trouble... There's a direct correlation between if you have advice, if you are paying for an advisor, your performance is significantly better.Gary Booysen, Director - Rand Swiss
There are all sorts of horror stories about guys who were trying to avoid a 1% fee and then ended up losing 60% of their portfolio.Gary Booysen, Director - Rand Swiss
It's not only about low fees Booysen says, there has to be a balance.
The issue in the market at the moment is that investors are so allergic to fees, the pendulum has almost swung the other way. They've decided it's so important to pay low fees they'd rather do that than even get the performance!Gary Booysen, Director - Rand Swiss
Listen to Booysen discuss the different types of fees and the role of financial advisors:
More from Business
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure
The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs.Read More
1 year of lockdown: Private sector, govt must repair economic scarring together
Economist Isaah Mhlanga is one of the voices on a special edition of The Money Show marking one year of the Covid-19 lockdown.Read More
'Ships may be rerouted around the Cape of Good Hope as vessel blocks Suez Canal'
Shipping analyst Peter Sand says major shipping lines are working on contingency plans while the Suez Canal remains blocked.Read More
Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58)
"It’s a money-fight between two near-pensioners!" says a bemused sounding Lester Kiewit.Read More
418 reports of Covid-19 corruption in 2020 – Corruption Watch
Corruption Watch received 4780 incidents of corruption – at an average of 11 per day - in 2020, despite lockdown regulations.Read More
Big Pharma pushes back strongly against poor countries
Poor countries want permission to produce Covid-19 vaccines. Kieno Kammies interviews Deutsche Welle's Abu-Bakarr Jalloh.Read More
White elephant stadia and ghost malls. Is hybrid functionality the future?
Have You Heard's Ryan McFadyen says changing times driven by Covid is seeing the growth of the flexiform architecture trend.Read More
Berry bonanza: SA blueberry exports soared in 2020 despite impact of Covid-19
In recognition of the industry’s growing global impact, the national body's been rebranded says BerriesZA chair Justin Mudge.Read More
You can now tip car guards without cash. And going digital is earning them more
TiPPED enables you to tip anyone using your smartphone. 'I wanted to instill some hope in desperate times' - CEO Kimlyn TempleRead More
Inflation drops below Reserve Bank target on the eve of interest rate decision
It's the slowest inflation in 8 months but key price increases are looming. No interest rate cut, predicts economist Kevin Lings.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Cape Town kitty Sox swallows needle and thread - then poops it out
Animal Welfare SA reports the wonderful news that Sox didn't need an operation and managed to pass the objects through his system.Read More
White elephant stadia and ghost malls. Is hybrid functionality the future?
Have You Heard's Ryan McFadyen says changing times driven by Covid is seeing the growth of the flexiform architecture trend.Read More
[VIDEO] 'I don't condone this in my mall' manager tells Ndebele-dressed couple
The manager of the Boulders Mall in Midrand told a couple their traditional outfits were inappropriate and they must leave.Read More
You can now tip car guards without cash. And going digital is earning them more
TiPPED enables you to tip anyone using your smartphone. 'I wanted to instill some hope in desperate times' - CEO Kimlyn TempleRead More
South Africa's gaming market goes ballistic – despite hellishly expensive data
"The mobile gaming market is growing massively," says James Edwards. "A R500 smartphone can play games at zero cost."Read More
Nando's fan? Get an extra portion of chips when you donate a tin of food
SA's lockdown stockpiling frenzy sparked the #TinForTjips campaign to help the needy, says Nando's Doug Place.Read More
Those long voice notes doing your head on? WhatsApp may be speeding up the pace
WhatsApp is working on a trial for three different playback speed options for voice notes.Read More
Land Rover Defender wins 'Women’s World Car of the Year' award
Fifty female motoring journos chose the 'very sexy' Land Rover Defender, says Seugnette van Wyngaard (1st for Women Insurance).Read More
Suzuki is selling so well in South Africa right now
"The cheapest car is a Suzuki S-Presso," says motoring journo Alex Parker. "I drove one; it’s much less terrible than I thought!"Read More
Help Gugs organic veggie gardener grow his business and assist his community
Manelisi Makupata is passionate about healthy eating and providing youngsters with skills to keep them away from gangs.Read More