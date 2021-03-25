Streaming issues? Report here
DIY investing versus paying investment fees - tips on making sound decisions

25 March 2021 8:28 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
investing
investment fees
financial advisor
diy investing
investment tips
Gary Booysen
Rand Swiss

Investment fees impact your long-term returns, but do you know enough to go it alone? Expert Gary Booysen has essential advice.

Looking after your investments includes making sure that the fees you are paying are not exorbitant.

Investment fees are crucial because they have an impact on your long-term returns.

Bruce Whitfield gets insight from Gary Booysen, director and portfolio manager at brokerage firm Rand Swiss.

Booysen uses the example of investing a R36,000 amount in a tax-free savings account for your child.

In real terms, a single R36,000 investment in a tax-free savings account today... in 16 years time at a 7% compound interest rate will give you around R2 million in real money - future money that is worth what money is today.

Gary Booysen, Director - Rand Swiss

That essentially would give the child a constant income flow of around R10,000 month in tomorrow's money, from a single investment.

Gary Booysen, Director - Rand Swiss

By adding a 1% fee to that, over a 16-year period, you're essentially halving the return... You would only have R1 million in tomorrow's money, so R5,000 a month instead of R10,000.

Gary Booysen, Director - Rand Swiss

All the different fees that come into play do have a purpose, he emphasizes.

What you need to do is make sure you are getting value for money.

I can tell you that people who do it themselves [as opposed to fully-managed clients] often run into trouble... There's a direct correlation between if you have advice, if you are paying for an advisor, your performance is significantly better.

Gary Booysen, Director - Rand Swiss

There are all sorts of horror stories about guys who were trying to avoid a 1% fee and then ended up losing 60% of their portfolio.

Gary Booysen, Director - Rand Swiss

It's not only about low fees Booysen says, there has to be a balance.

The issue in the market at the moment is that investors are so allergic to fees, the pendulum has almost swung the other way. They've decided it's so important to pay low fees they'd rather do that than even get the performance!

Gary Booysen, Director - Rand Swiss

Listen to Booysen discuss the different types of fees and the role of financial advisors:




