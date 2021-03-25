New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure
The SA SME Fund is partnering with entrepreneur incubator Endeavor SA to boost the growth of successful entrepreneurs both locally and internationally.
This will stimulate the South African economy and jobs market said fund chair Adrian Gore (Discovery CEO) at the launch of the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme on Thursday,
"Smart entrepreneurs know that cycles come and go, and that the best time to invest and build is when times are tough. When others are distracted and ambivalent, opportunities are underpriced."
The LSU programme is aimed at "high-impact" entrepreneurs.
Bruce Whitfield finds out more from Lisa Klein, board member of the SA SME Fund.
We want to accelerate their growth both locally and globally.Lisa Klein, Board member - SA SME Fund
Part of the fund's mandate is to stimulate entrepreneurship and we've done so primarily through fund-to fund and investing over R1.2 billion in a variety of funds.Lisa Klein, Board member - SA SME Fund
But one of the key parts of our mandate is also developing a broader entrepreneurial ecosystem and the LSU programme is part of that mandate and it's very exciting!Lisa Klein, Board member - SA SME Fund
How do you know if you qualify as a "high-impact" entrepreneur?
These are individuals who have a great track record, generally in high-tech or tech-enabled businesses says Klein.
Endeavour is a global organisation and provides entrepreneurs with "a leg up" in raising capital, in selling and in mentorship.
An organisation like this curates introductions. It almost re-creates serendipity - where you bumped into someone in a coffee shop and it led to an amazing partnership.Lisa Klein, Board member - SA SME Fund
It helps scale these already successful businesses into global, international businesses.Lisa Klein, Board member - SA SME Fund
She cites local tech whizz Melvyn Lubega (Go1) as an example of an Endeavour entrepreneur.
RELATED: Go1.com offers end-to-end training for staffers across fields, across the world
Through his Endeavour journey he was introduced to a variety of different networks; he had a lot of mentors...Lisa Klein, Board member - SA SME Fund
Read more about Endeavor's model here and listen to the interview with Klein below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/andreypopov/andreypopov1808/andreypopov180800071/105800790-young-businessman-giving-presentation-to-his-colleagues-in-office.jpg
More from Business
DIY investing versus paying investment fees - tips on making sound decisions
Investment fees impact your long-term returns, but do you know enough to go it alone? Expert Gary Booysen has essential advice.Read More
1 year of lockdown: Private sector, govt must repair economic scarring together
Economist Isaah Mhlanga is one of the voices on a special edition of The Money Show marking one year of the Covid-19 lockdown.Read More
'Ships may be rerouted around the Cape of Good Hope as vessel blocks Suez Canal'
Shipping analyst Peter Sand says major shipping lines are working on contingency plans while the Suez Canal remains blocked.Read More
Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58)
"It’s a money-fight between two near-pensioners!" says a bemused sounding Lester Kiewit.Read More
418 reports of Covid-19 corruption in 2020 – Corruption Watch
Corruption Watch received 4780 incidents of corruption – at an average of 11 per day - in 2020, despite lockdown regulations.Read More
Big Pharma pushes back strongly against poor countries
Poor countries want permission to produce Covid-19 vaccines. Kieno Kammies interviews Deutsche Welle's Abu-Bakarr Jalloh.Read More
White elephant stadia and ghost malls. Is hybrid functionality the future?
Have You Heard's Ryan McFadyen says changing times driven by Covid is seeing the growth of the flexiform architecture trend.Read More
Berry bonanza: SA blueberry exports soared in 2020 despite impact of Covid-19
In recognition of the industry’s growing global impact, the national body's been rebranded says BerriesZA chair Justin Mudge.Read More
You can now tip car guards without cash. And going digital is earning them more
TiPPED enables you to tip anyone using your smartphone. 'I wanted to instill some hope in desperate times' - CEO Kimlyn TempleRead More
Inflation drops below Reserve Bank target on the eve of interest rate decision
It's the slowest inflation in 8 months but key price increases are looming. No interest rate cut, predicts economist Kevin Lings.Read More
More from Local
Prof Salim Abdool Karim says there's no sinister reason behind him quitting MAC
Prof Salim Abdool Karim has assured South Africans that there is no sinister reason for his exit from the Ministerial Advisory Committee for Covid-19.Read More
78% of South Africans will sacrifice select human rights to fight Covid - survey
The HSRC has conducted several surveys during the pandemic and the latest shows citizens are prepared to give up some rights.Read More
Cape Town kitty Sox swallows needle and thread - then poops it out
Animal Welfare SA reports the wonderful news that Sox didn't need an operation and managed to pass the objects through his system.Read More
New vaccine site opened in Caledon after minor speed bump in Sisonke rollout
Vaccinators in the Western Cape are back on track after the province ran out of its J&J vaccine allocation over the long weekend.Read More
'South Africans have done well to change their behaviour'
"SA has managed to do well compared to EU countries, but not so well compared to other African countries," says Dr Anam Nyembezi.Read More
'It has been a singular honour to serve on the MAC - Prof 'Slim' Abdool Karim
Prof Salim Abdool Karim is bowing out after serving a year as co-chair on the Ministerial Advisory Committee for Covid-19.Read More
[VIDEO] 'I don't condone this in my mall' manager tells Ndebele-dressed couple
The manager of the Boulders Mall in Midrand told a couple their traditional outfits were inappropriate and they must leave.Read More
More from World
[WATCH] The famous 'dogs playing poker' pic is funnier with Mabel and Olive
Sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter and his two labs have become internet famous since he began posting their antics during lockdown.Read More
'Russian Woman' incites hatred towards men - Russian Union of Orthodox Women
"You’re 30! Hello? Where are your kids? You are cute overall. But should lose some weight," sings Manizha in her Eurovision entry.Read More
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal
It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller.Read More
War in Mozambique: 'South Africa must provide sanctuary'
"There are over half a million displaced people," says Jonathan Whittall of Doctors Without Borders.Read More
'R6k per kg Afghan-made crystal meth sells for R200k per kg in Cape Town'
Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime's Jason Eligh says there is a strong economic driver behind drug imports.Read More
[PHOTOS] Massive ship blocks Suez Canal as hull deviates and runs aground
Commercial Litigation expert Anneke Whelan says the Suez Canal is a very highly regulated piece of water but accidents happen.Read More
Czech Republic inspired the world to mask up – then completely lost the plot
"Discipline is important," says virologist Dr Emil Pavlik. "The problem in the Czech Republic is people are getting tired."Read More
Those long voice notes doing your head on? WhatsApp may be speeding up the pace
WhatsApp is working on a trial for three different playback speed options for voice notes.Read More