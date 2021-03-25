'Ships may be rerouted around the Cape of Good Hope as vessel blocks Suez Canal'





Efforts are underway to unblock the Suez Canal after a gigantic container ship ran aground, blocking traffic through one of the world's busiest shipping lanes.

Peter Sand, a chief shipping analyst at the maritime association BIMCO, says shipping companies may soon start redirecting their vessels around the Cape of Good Hope.

Authorities are trying to refloat the Ever Given container ship as it is currently wedged diagonally across the entire canal.

A number of tugboats and dredgers have been deployed to assist with the operation to reopen one of the world's busiest trade routes.

The canal is still blocked. We have seven tugs and two dredgers working as hard as they can to refloat the Ever Given. Peter Sand, Chief Shipping Analyst - BIMCO

It remains to be completely blocking the southern entry of the canal. Peter Sand, Chief Shipping Analyst - BIMCO

For the time being, the canal is clear. No transit. Peter Sand, Chief Shipping Analyst - BIMCO

I think we will shortly see ships starting to be rerouted around the Cape of Good Hope but it will not be like a massive exodus. Peter Sand, Chief Shipping Analyst - BIMCO

