Home
arrow_forward
Business

'Ships may be rerouted around the Cape of Good Hope as vessel blocks Suez Canal'

25 March 2021 4:46 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Suez Canal
Cape of Good Hope
shipping
Ever Given
container ship blocking Suez Canal

Shipping analyst Peter Sand says major shipping lines are working on contingency plans while the Suez Canal remains blocked.

Efforts are underway to unblock the Suez Canal after a gigantic container ship ran aground, blocking traffic through one of the world's busiest shipping lanes.

Peter Sand, a chief shipping analyst at the maritime association BIMCO, says shipping companies may soon start redirecting their vessels around the Cape of Good Hope.

RELATED: Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal

Authorities are trying to refloat the Ever Given container ship as it is currently wedged diagonally across the entire canal.

A number of tugboats and dredgers have been deployed to assist with the operation to reopen one of the world's busiest trade routes.

The canal is still blocked. We have seven tugs and two dredgers working as hard as they can to refloat the Ever Given.

Peter Sand, Chief Shipping Analyst - BIMCO

It remains to be completely blocking the southern entry of the canal.

Peter Sand, Chief Shipping Analyst - BIMCO

For the time being, the canal is clear. No transit.

Peter Sand, Chief Shipping Analyst - BIMCO

I think we will shortly see ships starting to be rerouted around the Cape of Good Hope but it will not be like a massive exodus.

Peter Sand, Chief Shipping Analyst - BIMCO

Listen to the update on Afternoon Drive:




