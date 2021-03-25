Prof Salim Abdool Karim says there's no sinister reason behind him quitting MAC
Professor Karim, a renowned epidemiologist and infectious diseases specialist, has stepped down from his role as the MAC co-chair to focus on his HIV research.
He says the decision to vacate his position was purely based on the need to devote his time to his HIV research and other academic commitments.
Karim says exciting new HIV data is emerging which needs his undivided attention.
RELATED: 'It has been a singular honour to serve on the MAC - Prof 'Slim' Abdool Karim
He says the MAC is scientifically strong and capable of giving sound advice on the government's Covid-19 response.
Prof Karim says he will still be able to assist the MAC on Covid-19 should the need arise.
The expert says he's pleased with his successor Professor Koleka Mlisana who will take over the reins as co-chair.
During this last year, I've had to put all my other work and my HIV research all on hold and now I've got a huge backlog to catch up on.Prof Salim Abdool Karim
It became clear to me in the course of doing this job that it's a job you have to do full-time. This is not a part-time thing you can do in the midst of other things.Prof Salim Abdool Karim
I can't continue to put my HIV research aside. I've got to put my energy into this.Prof Salim Abdool Karim
When I look back at how important science became in this process... The way in which science assumed centre stage in this epidemic and the importance of communicating science and explaining to the public what is going on and the transparency that goes with it was a completely new experience.Prof Salim Abdool Karim
Listen to Prof Salim Abdool Karim in conversation with Mike Wills:
