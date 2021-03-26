Meet Martin Kift, the Durbanville dad who's been braaiing for 365 days straight
Durbanville resident Martin Kift has been braaiing every day since the lockdown last year.
He's celebrating his 365-day milestone with a spitbraai at the Durbanville Boer and Butcher deli on Saturday morning (27 March 2021). Click here to find out more about the event.
Kift says he's been diversifying his dishes in the open fire beyond the typical "tjoppie", "wors" and "braaibroodjie".
He's used the braai to make different dishes including pastas, potjie, pizza as well as naan and curry.
"My main goal was just to do everything on the fire, not necessarily having a tjoppie and wors every night", he tells CapeTalk.
When he's not flexing his braai tongs, Kift is a financial advisor and a family man.
He chats to CapeTalk host Refilwe Moloto about how he approached his braai challenge.
I haven't used a lot of charcoal, mainly wood. Luckily I had a wood sponsor.Martin Kift
It feels like you're on holiday for a full year!Martin Kift
It's been quite challenging at some times with the kids and just getting everything organised but when I got home a bit late the fire was already burning so that helped a bit.Martin Kift
I try to keep it fresh every night so now and then I would do a pizza on the fire or a naan with some curry on the fire as well.Martin Kift
Listen to his fascinating story on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:
Listen to his previous interview on CapeTalk when he hit the 200-day mark last year:
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/CDWrcnKpj3O/
More from Local
One year of lockdown: SA's medical fraternity has done an incredible job - NICD
As South Africa marks a year in lockdown the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says the country should pay tribute to healthcare workers.Read More
Solidarity Fund focuses on targeted Covid-19 vaccine fundraising
The Solidarity Fund is launching a targeted fundraising effort to support South Africa's vaccine rollout programme.Read More
DIY investing versus paying investment fees - tips on making sound decisions
Investment fees impact your long-term returns, but do you know enough to go it alone? Expert Gary Booysen has essential advice.Read More
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure
The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs.Read More
Prof Salim Abdool Karim says there's no sinister reason behind him quitting MAC
Prof Salim Abdool Karim has assured South Africans that there is no sinister reason for his exit from the Ministerial Advisory Committee for Covid-19.Read More
78% of South Africans will sacrifice select human rights to fight Covid - survey
The HSRC has conducted several surveys during the pandemic and the latest shows citizens are prepared to give up some rights.Read More
418 reports of Covid-19 corruption in 2020 – Corruption Watch
Corruption Watch received 4780 incidents of corruption – at an average of 11 per day - in 2020, despite lockdown regulations.Read More
Cape Town kitty Sox swallows needle and thread - then poops it out
Animal Welfare SA reports the wonderful news that Sox didn't need an operation and managed to pass the objects through his system.Read More
New vaccine site opened in Caledon after minor speed bump in Sisonke rollout
Vaccinators in the Western Cape are back on track after the province ran out of its J&J vaccine allocation over the long weekend.Read More
'South Africans have done well to change their behaviour'
"SA has managed to do well compared to EU countries, but not so well compared to other African countries," says Dr Anam Nyembezi.Read More