Meet Martin Kift, the Durbanville dad who's been braaiing for 365 days straight





Durbanville resident Martin Kift has been braaiing every day since the lockdown last year.

He's celebrating his 365-day milestone with a spitbraai at the Durbanville Boer and Butcher deli on Saturday morning (27 March 2021). Click here to find out more about the event.

Kift says he's been diversifying his dishes in the open fire beyond the typical "tjoppie", "wors" and "braaibroodjie".

He's used the braai to make different dishes including pastas, potjie, pizza as well as naan and curry.

"My main goal was just to do everything on the fire, not necessarily having a tjoppie and wors every night", he tells CapeTalk.

When he's not flexing his braai tongs, Kift is a financial advisor and a family man.

He chats to CapeTalk host Refilwe Moloto about how he approached his braai challenge.

I haven't used a lot of charcoal, mainly wood. Luckily I had a wood sponsor. Martin Kift

It feels like you're on holiday for a full year! Martin Kift

It's been quite challenging at some times with the kids and just getting everything organised but when I got home a bit late the fire was already burning so that helped a bit. Martin Kift

I try to keep it fresh every night so now and then I would do a pizza on the fire or a naan with some curry on the fire as well. Martin Kift

Listen to his fascinating story on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:

Listen to his previous interview on CapeTalk when he hit the 200-day mark last year: