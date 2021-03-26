Solidarity Fund focuses on targeted Covid-19 vaccine fundraising
The fund is focused on raising additional money for the National Health Department's vaccine programme, according to Nicola Galombik, head of disbursements and deployment at the fund.
We are trying to raise a specific fund to support the implementation, predominantly from corporate and foundations.Nicola Galombik, Head of Disbursements and Deployment - Solidarity Fund
The Solidarity Fund was established at the start of the Covid-19 outbreak last year to help raise money to support the government's health and humanitarian reponse.
The fund has already contributed over R300 million to various vaccination programmes.
Galombik says the fund will prioritise both vaccine awareness-raising efforts and vaccine funding.
She says that the Solidarity Fund will have to mobilise the private sector, public sector and civil society in order to support the national vaccine drive.
According to Galombik, the funds raised will go towards additional vaccine sites, supplementing human resources, as well as logistical and technical needs.
We were not certain that we were going to go on an extensive fundraising drive again until it became absolutely clear to us that it would be needed and that the Solidarity Fund would continue to be needed to support the rapid implementation of vaccine rollout.Nicola Galombik, Head of Disbursements and Deployment - Solidarity Fund
As we have done before, we will be funding and supporting community networks to engage and support citizens to take up the opportunity to get vaccinated and to participate in South Africa's process towards herd immunity.Nicola Galombik, Head of Disbursements and Deployment - Solidarity Fund
We will also be involved in the operational [vaccine] implementation. The scale and the speed at which we need to vaccinate South Africans is not possible through the normal delivery platforms of the Department of Health.Nicola Galombik, Head of Disbursements and Deployment - Solidarity Fund
The Solidarity Fund is a rapid response vehicle and we've always tried to respond to the immediate need at the time of the different phases of the pandemic. A lot of that has been focused on increasing the capacity and readiness of the health system to respond.Nicola Galombik, Head of Disbursements and Deployment - Solidarity Fund
