The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Deutsche Welle - Berlin with Rob Watts
Kieno in conversation with Athol Williams
Kieno in conversation with Athol Williams
Kieno in conversation with Athol Williams
Dr Roze Phillips talks about The Ties that Bind Us. Do we live in an age of superficial social ties, incapable of genuine human connection?
#SaveYourFaves
Ideas4good opens 18th library
Grade 1 and high school applications close today
5G webinar
Weekend birth certificate drive
Frontier Services on their response to to extreme floods in Australia
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: Coding & robotics – what SA schools will actually be teaching
Entertainment News
Formula One preview
Report on wine back from a year on ISS
One year of lockdown: SA's medical fraternity has done an incredible job - NICD

26 March 2021 9:24 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Healthcare workers
nicd
National Institute for Communicable Diseases NICD
one year in lockdown
Prof Lucille Blumberg
Covid-19 lockdown anniversary

As South Africa marks a year in lockdown the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says the country should pay tribute to healthcare workers.

The NICD's deputy director, Professor Lucille Blumberg, says South Africa's medical fraternity has done an incredible job on the frontline of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prof Blumberg says citizens should continue to honour healthcare workers by behaving responsibly to reduce pressure on the health system when the next Covid-19 surge arrives.

Our medical fraternity has done an incredible job at the forefront... I think we need to continue to pay tribute to the and we need to ensure that we reduce our risks of Covid-19.

Prof Lucille Blumberg, Deputy Director - National Institute for Communicable Diseases

The professor says a third wave of coronavirus infections is inevitable. "In the weeks after Easter, I think that's what we're going to face', she tells CapeTalk.

At the same time, she says South Africa should use this time to reflect on the successes and failures of the national Covid-19 response over the past year and how it can be improved going forward.

Prof Blumberg says a personal highlight over the past year has been implementing the NICD's nationwide daily hospital surveillance system known as DATCOV.

It's been an avalanche! It's been overwhelming. I think we've learned so much.

Prof Lucille Blumberg, Deputy Director - National Institute for Communicable Diseases

It seems like 10 years, not just one year. So much has happened! It's quite surreal.

Prof Lucille Blumberg, Deputy Director - National Institute for Communicable Diseases

I think vaccines are going to save lives and livelihood. It's very sad and concerning that there have been so many delays... we are way behind in our delivery of vaccines.

Prof Lucille Blumberg, Deputy Director - National Institute for Communicable Diseases

Listen to Prof Lucille Blumberg in conversation with Refilwe Moloto:




