One year of lockdown: SA's medical fraternity has done an incredible job - NICD
The NICD's deputy director, Professor Lucille Blumberg, says South Africa's medical fraternity has done an incredible job on the frontline of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Prof Blumberg says citizens should continue to honour healthcare workers by behaving responsibly to reduce pressure on the health system when the next Covid-19 surge arrives.
Our medical fraternity has done an incredible job at the forefront... I think we need to continue to pay tribute to the and we need to ensure that we reduce our risks of Covid-19.Prof Lucille Blumberg, Deputy Director - National Institute for Communicable Diseases
The professor says a third wave of coronavirus infections is inevitable. "In the weeks after Easter, I think that's what we're going to face', she tells CapeTalk.
At the same time, she says South Africa should use this time to reflect on the successes and failures of the national Covid-19 response over the past year and how it can be improved going forward.
Prof Blumberg says a personal highlight over the past year has been implementing the NICD's nationwide daily hospital surveillance system known as DATCOV.
It's been an avalanche! It's been overwhelming. I think we've learned so much.Prof Lucille Blumberg, Deputy Director - National Institute for Communicable Diseases
It seems like 10 years, not just one year. So much has happened! It's quite surreal.Prof Lucille Blumberg, Deputy Director - National Institute for Communicable Diseases
I think vaccines are going to save lives and livelihood. It's very sad and concerning that there have been so many delays... we are way behind in our delivery of vaccines.Prof Lucille Blumberg, Deputy Director - National Institute for Communicable Diseases
Listen to Prof Lucille Blumberg in conversation with Refilwe Moloto:
