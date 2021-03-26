'We are in jeopardy' - Hout Bay Seal Rescue Centre facing threat of eviction

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:23
5G webinar
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Fazlin Fransman - Senior Researcher at Moja Research Institute
Today at 12:27
Weekend birth certificate drive
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sam Plaatjies - Western Cape District Coordinator at Department of Home Affairs
Today at 12:37
Frontier Services on their response to to extreme floods in Australia
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jannine Jackson - Director at Frontier Services
Today at 12:40
Victims of forced sterilization demand justice for human rights violations
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:45
Ohana baby: Friday morning delivery
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sam van Staden - Baker at Ohana cafe
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: Coding & robotics – what SA schools will actually be teaching
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 13:07
On the couch with Loyiso Gola
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Loyiso Gola - Comedian
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Stem Cell Donation
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Alana James - CEO at The Sunflower Fund
Dr Andre McDonald
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Today at 15:40
SA company wins award for its concrete modifier made from plastic waste
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Deon Robbertze
Today at 16:20
Book Review with Mike Wills
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:20
Formula One preview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Hendrik Verwoerd
Today at 17:45
Report on wine back from a year on ISS
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Michael Lebert
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Alcohol bans, each one of them, were wildly successful - and utterly devastating Exactly one year ago, the government banned alcohol. Hospitals emptied out, and the economy crashed and burned. 26 March 2021 11:19 AM
'We are in jeopardy' - Hout Bay Seal Rescue Centre facing threat of eviction The Hout Bay Seal Rescue Centre says it's facing an uncertain future after the Department of Public Works put the organisation's l... 26 March 2021 10:29 AM
One year of lockdown: SA's medical fraternity has done an incredible job - NICD As South Africa marks a year in lockdown the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says the country should pay tribu... 26 March 2021 9:24 AM
View all Local
Whistleblower Athol Williams: I walked away from R11m a year salary at Bain The Capetonian, born and raised in Mitchells Plain, talks to Kieno Kammies about his explosive testimony at the Zondo Commission. 26 March 2021 11:35 AM
1 year of lockdown: Private sector, govt must repair economic scarring together Economist Isaah Mhlanga is one of the voices on a special edition of The Money Show marking one year of the Covid-19 lockdown. 25 March 2021 7:16 PM
ConCourt hears Zuma contempt application in 'a critical moment for SA democracy' Political analyst Sanusha Naidu says Jacob Zuma's contempt case will be a test for South Africa's rule of law and the state of the... 25 March 2021 1:45 PM
View all Politics
Domestic travel in South Africa is staging a remarkable, world-beating recovery Only Covid-free New Zealand is recovering faster. Refilwe Moloto interviews Gerriline Fouche of LekkeSlaap. 26 March 2021 9:53 AM
DIY investing versus paying investment fees - tips on making sound decisions Investment fees impact your long-term returns, but do you know enough to go it alone? Expert Gary Booysen has essential advice. 25 March 2021 8:28 PM
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs. 25 March 2021 8:05 PM
View all Business
Cape Town kitty Sox swallows needle and thread - then poops it out Animal Welfare SA reports the wonderful news that Sox didn't need an operation and managed to pass the objects through his system. 25 March 2021 12:19 PM
White elephant stadia and ghost malls. Is hybrid functionality the future? Have You Heard's Ryan McFadyen says changing times driven by Covid is seeing the growth of the flexiform architecture trend. 25 March 2021 10:23 AM
[VIDEO] 'I don't condone this in my mall' manager tells Ndebele-dressed couple The manager of the Boulders Mall in Midrand told a couple their traditional outfits were inappropriate and they must leave. 25 March 2021 8:41 AM
View all Lifestyle
Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58) "It’s a money-fight between two near-pensioners!" says a bemused sounding Lester Kiewit. 25 March 2021 2:18 PM
2021 British and Irish Lions tour – it’s on! But it won't be pretty Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Alexander, President at the South African Rugby Union. 24 March 2021 1:31 PM
Cape Town and Netball SA ready to host Covid-safe continental netball series The upcoming 2021 SPAR Challenge is part of a series of tournaments ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup to be played in Cape Town. 22 March 2021 3:44 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] The famous 'dogs playing poker' pic is funnier with Mabel and Olive Sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter and his two labs have become internet famous since he began posting their antics during lockdown. 25 March 2021 1:55 PM
White elephant stadia and ghost malls. Is hybrid functionality the future? Have You Heard's Ryan McFadyen says changing times driven by Covid is seeing the growth of the flexiform architecture trend. 25 March 2021 10:23 AM
'Russian Woman' incites hatred towards men - Russian Union of Orthodox Women "You’re 30! Hello? Where are your kids? You are cute overall. But should lose some weight," sings Manizha in her Eurovision entry. 25 March 2021 9:16 AM
View all Entertainment
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs. 25 March 2021 8:05 PM
Big Pharma pushes back strongly against poor countries Poor countries want permission to produce Covid-19 vaccines. Kieno Kammies interviews Deutsche Welle's Abu-Bakarr Jalloh. 25 March 2021 10:31 AM
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller. 24 March 2021 6:49 PM
View all World
War in Mozambique: 'South Africa must provide sanctuary' "There are over half a million displaced people," says Jonathan Whittall of Doctors Without Borders. 24 March 2021 2:40 PM
US military in Mozambique: 'It’s going to aggravate the situation' "We are definitely going to see a far more assertive US presence in Mozambique," says security analyst Jasmine Opperman. 23 March 2021 2:56 PM
Rwanda 'hits the ground running' and quickly overtakes SA in vaccination drive Rwanda has managed to vaccinate 140,000 people in two days. It's taken South Africa three weeks to reach the same number. 17 March 2021 5:39 PM
View all Africa
Alcohol bans, each one of them, were wildly successful - and utterly devastating Exactly one year ago, the government banned alcohol. Hospitals emptied out, and the economy crashed and burned. 26 March 2021 11:19 AM
'South Africans have done well to change their behaviour' "SA has managed to do well compared to EU countries, but not so well compared to other African countries," says Dr Anam Nyembezi. 25 March 2021 11:33 AM
South Africa's gaming market goes ballistic – despite hellishly expensive data "The mobile gaming market is growing massively," says James Edwards. "A R500 smartphone can play games at zero cost." 24 March 2021 12:14 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'We are in jeopardy' - Hout Bay Seal Rescue Centre facing threat of eviction

26 March 2021 10:29 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Hout Bay
Department of Public Works
Seal rescue
Hout Bay Seal Rescue Centre

The Hout Bay Seal Rescue Centre says it's facing an uncertain future after the Department of Public Works put the organisation's lot up for tender.

For the past 20 years, the Hout Bay Seal Rescue Centre (HBSRC) has operated from a lot owned by the Oceana Group at the Hout Bay Harbour.

But the centre could potentially be evicted from the space after the Department of Public Works took over a number of lots in the harbour and with the aim of putting them out to tender.

RELATED: WATCH: Rescue centre treating injured seal that visited Table View beach bar

The NGO's operational director Kim Krynauw says the centre has had a long-standing agreement with the Oceana Group to use part of the lots they rent at the end of the pier for a very small fee.

In February, Oceana emailed the centre explaining that it was cancelling its lease as it was letting go of some of the lots due to high costs.

The centre has been trying to negotiate for a separate lease agreement but Krynauw says the Public Works Department has been unresponsive.

RELATED: Sanccob calls for volunteers to help with ongoing Cape cormorant chick rehab

The organisation says it does not have the financial means to tender for the lot and it has nowhere to take the rescued Cape Fur Seal pups and yearlings rehabilitated on the premises.

"It's the uncertainty that's very disconcerting", Krynauw tells CapeTalk.

Our lot is amongst a few that are going to be put out to tender.

Kim Krynauw, Operational Director - Hout Bay Seal Rescue Centre

I've said to them that this is not going to be possible for us because we just don't have the capacity to tender against big corporations or wealthy individuals. So we are in jeopardy.

Kim Krynauw, Operational Director - Hout Bay Seal Rescue Centre

We are waiting but we have had absolutely no response or feedback from them [Department of Public Works].

Kim Krynauw, Operational Director - Hout Bay Seal Rescue Centre

We have asked them if they could possibly give us a stand-alone lease and then we could continue the lease as it is with Oceana who are very happy to continue along the same vein.

Kim Krynauw, Operational Director - Hout Bay Seal Rescue Centre

We're not saying that we don't want to pay rent... but we've been blessed enough to have it that way for the last couple of years.

Kim Krynauw, Operational Director - Hout Bay Seal Rescue Centre

Visit the Hout Bay Seal Rescue Centre website and Facebook page to learn more about their work and how to donate.

Listen to find out more on Afternoon Drive:




26 March 2021 10:29 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Hout Bay
Department of Public Works
Seal rescue
Hout Bay Seal Rescue Centre

More from Local

Alcohol bans, each one of them, were wildly successful - and utterly devastating

26 March 2021 11:19 AM

Exactly one year ago, the government banned alcohol. Hospitals emptied out, and the economy crashed and burned.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

One year of lockdown: SA's medical fraternity has done an incredible job - NICD

26 March 2021 9:24 AM

As South Africa marks a year in lockdown the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says the country should pay tribute to healthcare workers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Solidarity Fund focuses on targeted Covid-19 vaccine fundraising

26 March 2021 8:42 AM

The Solidarity Fund is launching a targeted fundraising effort to support South Africa's vaccine rollout programme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet Martin Kift, the Durbanville dad who's been braaiing for 365 days straight

26 March 2021 7:44 AM

When the 21-day lockdown started exactly a year ago, Martin Kift decided that he would braai every night and he's been at it every day since.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DIY investing versus paying investment fees - tips on making sound decisions

25 March 2021 8:28 PM

Investment fees impact your long-term returns, but do you know enough to go it alone? Expert Gary Booysen has essential advice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure

25 March 2021 8:05 PM

The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Prof Salim Abdool Karim says there's no sinister reason behind him quitting MAC

25 March 2021 6:36 PM

Prof Salim Abdool Karim has assured South Africans that there is no sinister reason for his exit from the Ministerial Advisory Committee for Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

78% of South Africans will sacrifice select human rights to fight Covid - survey

25 March 2021 1:21 PM

The HSRC has conducted several surveys during the pandemic and the latest shows citizens are prepared to give up some rights.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

418 reports of Covid-19 corruption in 2020 – Corruption Watch

25 March 2021 1:08 PM

Corruption Watch received 4780 incidents of corruption – at an average of 11 per day - in 2020, despite lockdown regulations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town kitty Sox swallows needle and thread - then poops it out

25 March 2021 12:19 PM

Animal Welfare SA reports the wonderful news that Sox didn't need an operation and managed to pass the objects through his system.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Whistleblower Athol Williams: I walked away from R11m a year salary at Bain

Politics

Meet Martin Kift, the Durbanville dad who's been braaiing for 365 days straight

Local

One year of lockdown: SA's medical fraternity has done an incredible job - NICD

Local

EWN Highlights

Corruption case against 18 suspects in VBS bank heist postponed to August

26 March 2021 11:56 AM

Four officers in the Ntumba murder case to know today if they will get bail

26 March 2021 11:11 AM

Britain says Hong Kong 'has no right to dictate' passport recognition

26 March 2021 10:30 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA