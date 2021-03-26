'We are in jeopardy' - Hout Bay Seal Rescue Centre facing threat of eviction
For the past 20 years, the Hout Bay Seal Rescue Centre (HBSRC) has operated from a lot owned by the Oceana Group at the Hout Bay Harbour.
But the centre could potentially be evicted from the space after the Department of Public Works took over a number of lots in the harbour and with the aim of putting them out to tender.
The NGO's operational director Kim Krynauw says the centre has had a long-standing agreement with the Oceana Group to use part of the lots they rent at the end of the pier for a very small fee.
In February, Oceana emailed the centre explaining that it was cancelling its lease as it was letting go of some of the lots due to high costs.
The centre has been trying to negotiate for a separate lease agreement but Krynauw says the Public Works Department has been unresponsive.
The organisation says it does not have the financial means to tender for the lot and it has nowhere to take the rescued Cape Fur Seal pups and yearlings rehabilitated on the premises.
"It's the uncertainty that's very disconcerting", Krynauw tells CapeTalk.
Our lot is amongst a few that are going to be put out to tender.Kim Krynauw, Operational Director - Hout Bay Seal Rescue Centre
I've said to them that this is not going to be possible for us because we just don't have the capacity to tender against big corporations or wealthy individuals. So we are in jeopardy.Kim Krynauw, Operational Director - Hout Bay Seal Rescue Centre
We are waiting but we have had absolutely no response or feedback from them [Department of Public Works].Kim Krynauw, Operational Director - Hout Bay Seal Rescue Centre
We have asked them if they could possibly give us a stand-alone lease and then we could continue the lease as it is with Oceana who are very happy to continue along the same vein.Kim Krynauw, Operational Director - Hout Bay Seal Rescue Centre
We're not saying that we don't want to pay rent... but we've been blessed enough to have it that way for the last couple of years.Kim Krynauw, Operational Director - Hout Bay Seal Rescue Centre
Visit the Hout Bay Seal Rescue Centre website and Facebook page to learn more about their work and how to donate.
Listen to find out more on Afternoon Drive:
Source : https://www.facebook.com/HoutBaySealRescue/photos/154582469495759
