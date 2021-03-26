Domestic travel in South Africa is staging a remarkable, world-beating recovery
Domestic business travel is still in the doldrums around the world, but a few countries are staging nascent recoveries, according to an FCM white paper entitled “A fresh approach in a new world. What does it look like?”
New Zealand – almost entirely Covid-free – is, unsurprisingly, staging the strongest comeback with domestic travel at about 80% of pre-pandemic levels.
South Africa – the Continent’s Covid-19 epicentre from the start – is, perhaps unexpectedly, seeing the second-fastest recovery (tying with France) in the world with domestic business travel at 25% of pre-pandemic levels.
Volumes of domestic travel are extremely subdued most everywhere else.
Recently published related articles:
-
-
'Paarl and Wellington are the Western Cape’s top travel destinations right now'
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Gerriline Fouche, Marketing Manager at LekkeSlaap.
Moloto asked her about domestic leisure travel, and whether it mirrors the budding recovery in business travel.
It’s really looking really well… We saw a massive increase in bookings [Level 1]. The entire February and March looked very good, even better than in previous years. The past long weekend looked very good, and Easter is filling up fast…Gerriline Fouche, Marketing Manager - LekkeSlaap
It’s been a remarkable recovery… People aren’t able to travel internationally… That market is choosing to explore our beautiful country… It really puts a smile on our faces!Gerriline Fouche, Marketing Manager - LekkeSlaap
The Western Cape definitely has the strongest demand… Gauteng is going down to the Western Cape…Gerriline Fouche, Marketing Manager - LekkeSlaap
Listen to the uplifting interview in the audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_155437737_husband-and-wife-are-flying-on-plane-wearing-medical-masks-sanitary-standards-of-flight-during-epide.html?term=plane%2Bcovid%2Bmask&vti=lz52h73377lr50q8cp-3-106
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
418 reports of Covid-19 corruption in 2020 – Corruption Watch
Corruption Watch received 4780 incidents of corruption – at an average of 11 per day - in 2020, despite lockdown regulations.Read More
'South Africans have done well to change their behaviour'
"SA has managed to do well compared to EU countries, but not so well compared to other African countries," says Dr Anam Nyembezi.Read More
Big Pharma pushes back strongly against poor countries
Poor countries want permission to produce Covid-19 vaccines. Kieno Kammies interviews Deutsche Welle's Abu-Bakarr Jalloh.Read More
Czech Republic inspired the world to mask up – then completely lost the plot
"Discipline is important," says virologist Dr Emil Pavlik. "The problem in the Czech Republic is people are getting tired."Read More
Germany enters 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections
"We’ve been warned [about the 3rd wave]," says Deutsche Welle’s Chelsey Dulaney. "That appears to be happening right now."Read More
Covid-19 vaccination: South Africa lags behind even Rwanda. Why?
"It's only a question of supply," says Ian Sanne (Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19). "The vaccine data system is ready."Read More
Closure of Fugard Theatre threatens survival of District Six Museum
"The theatre is a major income stream," laments Siraj Desai, Chair of the District Six Museum Trust.Read More
Rwanda 'hits the ground running' and quickly overtakes SA in vaccination drive
Rwanda has managed to vaccinate 140,000 people in two days. It's taken South Africa three weeks to reach the same number.Read More
Third wave 'inevitable' says expert, as country moves to Level 1
The onset of winter and slow roll-out of the vaccine programme also likely to contribute to a third surge says expert.Read More
'The Aussies are arrogant; it’s our turn! Host Lions in S Africa, or postpone'
Australia wants to host South Africa and the British Lions. "We must put pressure on them to postpone," pleads Wynand Claassen.Read More