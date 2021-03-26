Domestic travel in South Africa is staging a remarkable, world-beating recovery





Domestic business travel is still in the doldrums around the world, but a few countries are staging nascent recoveries, according to an FCM white paper entitled “A fresh approach in a new world. What does it look like?”

New Zealand – almost entirely Covid-free – is, unsurprisingly, staging the strongest comeback with domestic travel at about 80% of pre-pandemic levels.

South Africa – the Continent’s Covid-19 epicentre from the start – is, perhaps unexpectedly, seeing the second-fastest recovery (tying with France) in the world with domestic business travel at 25% of pre-pandemic levels.

Volumes of domestic travel are extremely subdued most everywhere else.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Gerriline Fouche, Marketing Manager at LekkeSlaap.

Moloto asked her about domestic leisure travel, and whether it mirrors the budding recovery in business travel.

It’s really looking really well… We saw a massive increase in bookings [Level 1]. The entire February and March looked very good, even better than in previous years. The past long weekend looked very good, and Easter is filling up fast… Gerriline Fouche, Marketing Manager - LekkeSlaap

It’s been a remarkable recovery… People aren’t able to travel internationally… That market is choosing to explore our beautiful country… It really puts a smile on our faces! Gerriline Fouche, Marketing Manager - LekkeSlaap

The Western Cape definitely has the strongest demand… Gauteng is going down to the Western Cape… Gerriline Fouche, Marketing Manager - LekkeSlaap

Listen to the uplifting interview in the audio below.