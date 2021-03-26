Streaming issues? Report here
Whistleblower Athol Williams: I walked away from R11m a year salary at Bain

26 March 2021 11:35 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Commission of Inquiry into State Capture
Athol Williams

The Capetonian, born and raised in Mitchells Plain, talks to Kieno Kammies about his explosive testimony at the Zondo Commission.

The Capetonian born and raised in Mitchells Plain has grabbed the country's attention after his explosive testimony at the Zondo Commission Inquiry into State Capture.

This past week, Williams gave testimony to the state capture commission regarding evidence related to the South African Revenue Services (Sars).

He testified that US-based management consultancy firm Bain had not been transparent with the Nugent Commission when it investigated Sars. Willimas went further than arguing that Bain worked with former president Jacob Zuma in an effort to profit off his state capture project.

Bain asked to be allowed to release its affidavits at the Zondo Commission this week in an attempt to counter Williams' testimony.

Williams talks to Kieno Kammies about how he came to his conclusions.

He says he had to review over 500 documents in order to form a view about what had transpired.

But perhaps to go one small step back. I got access to a whole bunch of documents about Bain and their work in the SOEs when I was working with them to provide oversight on their investigation.

Athol Williams, Former partner at Bain SA

He obtained these documents legally as part of his job, he says.

It was only after I left Bain that...I began to suspect that there was something very wrong going on and worried that my presence at Bain would be part of this cover-up and whitewashing, and that's why in the interests of our country I had to leave.

Athol Williams, Former partner at Bain SA

He says many colleagues in that position would and do continue to remain in the company, receive very high salaries, and do nothing.

Not to boast, but the job I had at Bain if I had worked full-time at Bain, I would have had a guaranteed pay of R11 million a year. So that is what I walked away from after just three months because I could not be part of destroying our public institutions and being part of a cover-up of it.

Athol Williams, Former partner at Bain SA

He started as an intern at Bain in 1995 in their Boston head office while still doing his MBA at MIT, he says, and so had had a long-term relationship with the company.

It was regularly voted as the best place to work and it was an amazing place. Truth be told they really gave me my career break.

Athol Williams, Former partner at Bain SA

Being a black engineer at the tail end of apartheid was not easy, he says, and Bain really gave him a fantastic opportunity in the United States.

He says over the years of his career he left and returned to Bain because of the mutual respect and admiration they had for one another.

So when Bain called me in 2018 and said we are in a bit of trouble can you come and helo us, I said, of course. These were my friends and my mentors. So further down the line to say the things I did about Bain at the Zondo Commission did not come easy.

Athol Williams, Former partner at Bain SA

So what led to his difficult decision to blow the whistle?

He says it had become very apparent during the Nugent Commission that Bain had been involved in some of the damage at Sars.

Bain gave me the assurance - the global managing partner - that all they were up to was that they wanted to fix things in South Africa, that they sincerely wanted to do the right thing.

Athol Williams, Former partner at Bain SA

They told Williams, that he knows Bain, is a corporate ethics specialist, and as a South African he would be the perfect person to assist them to fix the damage they had done in South Africa regarding the Nugent Commission, he explains.

But the damage and negative impact on South Africa went beyond Sars, he says, and impacted many other state-owned enterprises.

Bain was Jacob Zuma's consultant of choice...He always called in Bain.

Athol Williams, Former partner at Bain SA

Listen to what Athol Williams has to say in his own words in the interview with Kieno Kammies below:




26 March 2021 11:35 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Commission of Inquiry into State Capture
Athol Williams

