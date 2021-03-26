Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Alcohol bans, each one of them, were wildly successful - and utterly devastating Exactly one year ago, the government banned alcohol. Hospitals emptied out, and the economy crashed and burned. 26 March 2021 11:19 AM
'We are in jeopardy' - Hout Bay Seal Rescue Centre facing threat of eviction The Hout Bay Seal Rescue Centre says it's facing an uncertain future after the Department of Public Works put the organisation's l... 26 March 2021 10:29 AM
One year of lockdown: SA's medical fraternity has done an incredible job - NICD As South Africa marks a year in lockdown the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says the country should pay tribu... 26 March 2021 9:24 AM
View all Local
Whistleblower Athol Williams: I walked away from R11m a year salary at Bain The Capetonian, born and raised in Mitchells Plain, talks to Kieno Kammies about his explosive testimony at the Zondo Commission. 26 March 2021 11:35 AM
1 year of lockdown: Private sector, govt must repair economic scarring together Economist Isaah Mhlanga is one of the voices on a special edition of The Money Show marking one year of the Covid-19 lockdown. 25 March 2021 7:16 PM
ConCourt hears Zuma contempt application in 'a critical moment for SA democracy' Political analyst Sanusha Naidu says Jacob Zuma's contempt case will be a test for South Africa's rule of law and the state of the... 25 March 2021 1:45 PM
View all Politics
Domestic travel in South Africa is staging a remarkable, world-beating recovery Only Covid-free New Zealand is recovering faster. Refilwe Moloto interviews Gerriline Fouche of LekkeSlaap. 26 March 2021 9:53 AM
DIY investing versus paying investment fees - tips on making sound decisions Investment fees impact your long-term returns, but do you know enough to go it alone? Expert Gary Booysen has essential advice. 25 March 2021 8:28 PM
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs. 25 March 2021 8:05 PM
View all Business
Cape Town kitty Sox swallows needle and thread - then poops it out Animal Welfare SA reports the wonderful news that Sox didn't need an operation and managed to pass the objects through his system. 25 March 2021 12:19 PM
White elephant stadia and ghost malls. Is hybrid functionality the future? Have You Heard's Ryan McFadyen says changing times driven by Covid is seeing the growth of the flexiform architecture trend. 25 March 2021 10:23 AM
[VIDEO] 'I don't condone this in my mall' manager tells Ndebele-dressed couple The manager of the Boulders Mall in Midrand told a couple their traditional outfits were inappropriate and they must leave. 25 March 2021 8:41 AM
View all Lifestyle
Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58) "It’s a money-fight between two near-pensioners!" says a bemused sounding Lester Kiewit. 25 March 2021 2:18 PM
2021 British and Irish Lions tour – it’s on! But it won't be pretty Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Alexander, President at the South African Rugby Union. 24 March 2021 1:31 PM
Cape Town and Netball SA ready to host Covid-safe continental netball series The upcoming 2021 SPAR Challenge is part of a series of tournaments ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup to be played in Cape Town. 22 March 2021 3:44 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] The famous 'dogs playing poker' pic is funnier with Mabel and Olive Sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter and his two labs have become internet famous since he began posting their antics during lockdown. 25 March 2021 1:55 PM
White elephant stadia and ghost malls. Is hybrid functionality the future? Have You Heard's Ryan McFadyen says changing times driven by Covid is seeing the growth of the flexiform architecture trend. 25 March 2021 10:23 AM
'Russian Woman' incites hatred towards men - Russian Union of Orthodox Women "You’re 30! Hello? Where are your kids? You are cute overall. But should lose some weight," sings Manizha in her Eurovision entry. 25 March 2021 9:16 AM
View all Entertainment
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs. 25 March 2021 8:05 PM
Big Pharma pushes back strongly against poor countries Poor countries want permission to produce Covid-19 vaccines. Kieno Kammies interviews Deutsche Welle's Abu-Bakarr Jalloh. 25 March 2021 10:31 AM
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller. 24 March 2021 6:49 PM
View all World
War in Mozambique: 'South Africa must provide sanctuary' "There are over half a million displaced people," says Jonathan Whittall of Doctors Without Borders. 24 March 2021 2:40 PM
US military in Mozambique: 'It’s going to aggravate the situation' "We are definitely going to see a far more assertive US presence in Mozambique," says security analyst Jasmine Opperman. 23 March 2021 2:56 PM
Rwanda 'hits the ground running' and quickly overtakes SA in vaccination drive Rwanda has managed to vaccinate 140,000 people in two days. It's taken South Africa three weeks to reach the same number. 17 March 2021 5:39 PM
View all Africa
Alcohol bans, each one of them, were wildly successful - and utterly devastating Exactly one year ago, the government banned alcohol. Hospitals emptied out, and the economy crashed and burned. 26 March 2021 11:19 AM
'South Africans have done well to change their behaviour' "SA has managed to do well compared to EU countries, but not so well compared to other African countries," says Dr Anam Nyembezi. 25 March 2021 11:33 AM
South Africa's gaming market goes ballistic – despite hellishly expensive data "The mobile gaming market is growing massively," says James Edwards. "A R500 smartphone can play games at zero cost." 24 March 2021 12:14 PM
View all Opinion
Alcohol bans, each one of them, were wildly successful - and utterly devastating

26 March 2021 11:19 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
UCT
Health
University of Cape Town
Alcohol ban
Healthcare
Trauma
Africa Melane
Baragwanath
Lockdown
COVID-19
covid-19 in south africa
alcohol prohibition
Steve Reid
Primary Health Care

Exactly one year ago, the government banned alcohol. Hospitals emptied out, and the economy crashed and burned.

On 27 March 2020, the South African government banned the sale and transportation of alcohol in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The first ban - lifted on 1 June – devastated the economy, and destroyed the livelihoods of, perhaps, millions of people.

The impact on trauma cases, however, was extreme and the goal of the ban (to free up health-resources for Covid-19) was wildly successful.

The government introduced two additional alcohol bans, with the same enormously disastrous economic impact and the same outrageously successful impact on trauma cases.

To name one glaring example; the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto – the third largest hospital in the world - had not one trauma case on 1 January, the first time since opening its doors in 1946.

© diego_cervo/123rf.com

Interesting articles from that time:

Africa Melane interviewed Professor Steve Reid, Head of the Directorate of Primary Health Care at the University of Cape Town.

[Did the ban achieve its goal?] Absolutely! Definitely! Particularly over the New Year… it had an incredible effect… There is absolutely no doubt.

Professor Steve Reid, Head of the Directorate of Primary Health Care - University of Cape Town

The prohibition of alcohol sales definitely reduces pressure…

Professor Steve Reid, Head of the Directorate of Primary Health Care - University of Cape Town

… We have to take the whole community into account… A huge number of people are employed by the industry… We need a society-wide debate…

Professor Steve Reid, Head of the Directorate of Primary Health Care - University of Cape Town

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




