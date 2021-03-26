Europe threatens the United Kingdom with Covid-19 vaccine export ban





European leaders met on Thursday to address their failing Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

Some are proposing a ban on exports of vaccines, particularly to the United Kingdom, which has been wildly successful in its vaccination drive.

The EU has exported 77 million doses of vaccines to 33 countries.

More than a quarter of those went to the UK, despite getting none in return.

Europe versus the United Kingdom. © Donato Fiorentino/123rf.com

"We are on the one hand inclined to respect global supply chains and want to fight protectionism but of course we also want to protect our own people because we know this is the way out of the crisis," said German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"I support the fact that we must block all exports for as long as some drug companies don't respect their commitments with Europeans,” agreed French President Emmanuel Macron.

"It's time to end the EU’s naivety,” said Macron.

Kieno Kammies interviewed Deutsche Welle Correspondent Rob Watts.

Europe’s vaccine rollout has been dogged by problems… The EU is hit by shortages… The EU has ordered more than enough to keep up with the UK, yet it is trailing behind… Rob Watts, correspondent - Deutsche Welle

In the UK there have been 44 doses administered per 100 people. In the EU, it’s not even 14… the EU has been outfoxed… Rob Watts, correspondent - Deutsche Welle

A lot of people in the UK are feeling pretty smug… After Brexit, relations are strange between the EU and the UK… Rob Watts, correspondent - Deutsche Welle

