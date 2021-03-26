[BREAKING NEWS] WCED extends Grade 1 and Grade 8 applications to Thurs 1 April
WCED Communications Director Bronagh Hammond talks to Amy McIver, standing in for Lester Kiewit, about the deadline and the process.
We have decided to extend the process up until next Thursday. We saw such an upsurge in applications...on Tuesday we had 16,000 applications submitted, 19,000 on Wednesday, and 22,000 yesterday so many are doing this at a late stage so we have had requests to give them more time.Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications - Western Cape Education Department
We will not be extending it further.Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications - Western Cape Education Department
She acknowledges that while the departmental online application process is straightforward, a number of schools require multiple additional forms, and she says the department hopes to streamline this for next year.
We are speaking to schools and school governing body associations regarding next year's application process and the fact that we just want to make it one process online.Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications - Western Cape Education Department
Hammond says the department is suggesting a process rather where once a pupil has been accepted into a school and confirmed that place, then the certified documents such as birth certificates, reports cards within 7 days.
Schools do need certified copies of those documents. But that should only be once you have confirmed acceptance of a place.Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications - Western Cape Education Department
Hammond says the department has told schools that if a parent is not computer literate, or does not have access to the internet or data, then they are allowed to make a paper-based application.
We are aware there are some schools that have indicated on their school gates that their admissions are only online and we have addressed this.Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications - Western Cape Education Department
Listen to the interview in the audio below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_49492185_test.html
