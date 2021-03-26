Kalk Bay baker helps take bun out the oven as baby born on backseat of car
Presenter Amy McIver, standing in for Lester Kiewit on The Midday Report, says on her Friday morning run in Kalk Bay, she came across a sight one certainly does not see every day.
A woman was giving birth in the backseat of her car.Amy McIver, Presenter - CapeTalk
The woman's husband had dashed into Ohana Cafe in a panic once he realised they were not going to make it to the hospital.
Luckily for the anxious dad-to-be the restaurant's baker Sam van Staden had been on duty since the early hours of the morning and was willing to come to the rescue.
Amy chats to Sam about her experience.
It definitely was a surprise.Sam van Staden, Baker - Ohana Cafe and Bakery
I was doing my baking as usual...and at about 7.30 am my manager came into the kitchen saying somebody needed help.Sam van Staden, Baker - Ohana Cafe and Bakery
My first immediate thing was get in the car and take her to the hospital..but the person had seen baby was already making its way out, the head had already started coming out.Sam van Staden, Baker - Ohana Cafe and Bakery
So Sam jumped in and helped where she could
Has she ever done this before, asks Amy?
No, I just knew I had to keep mom calm, and with each contraction, she has to push.Sam van Staden, Baker - Ohana Cafe and Bakery
Sam estimates it took about half an hour for the baby to arrive.
But I was in shock so I can't exactly give the right time.Sam van Staden, Baker - Ohana Cafe and Bakery
I would describe the experience s beautiful, scary, and amazing, all at once.Sam van Staden, Baker - Ohana Cafe and Bakery
The ambulance arrived and took over she says.
The baby was a boy and he looked healthy with lots of hair, says Sam.
I had to run in after and check on my goods because I had stuff in the oven....my actual buns in the oven.Sam van Staden, Baker - Ohana Cafe and Bakery
Listen to Sam in the interview below:
Source : https://www.facebook.com/ohana.kalkbay/
