HIV-positive women who were forcibly sterilised demand action from SA govt





In February last year, the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) published a report detailing how 48 HIV-positive women were sterilised without their consent at public hospitals across the country.

At least 31 more women have come forward since the report was released a year ago, according to Eyewitness News.

On Thursday, two civil society groups held a briefing in Cape Town and criticised the government for its lack of action on the matter.

RELATED: SA govt to probe forced sterilisation of women with HIV, more victims speak out

The Her Rights Initiative and the Positive Women's Network have slammed the government for delaying justice for victims, reports Eyewitness News journalist Kaylynn Palm.

One of the women who spoke out at the media briefing, Zandile Mkhize, said she was only 19 when she was sterilised without her consent at a public hospital in KwaZulu-Natal.

"I feel like my womanhood was taken away... This messed up my life, mentally and physically. What was done can never be reversed", Mkhize said.

RELATED: Forced sterilisation violates human rights, sexual and reproductive rights - CGE

Sethembiso Mthembu, the founder of the Her Rights Initiative, told Eyewitness News that they urgently want justice.

"We want justice for all HIV-positive women who have been forced into sterilisation", Mthembu said.

The two organisations were highlighting the fact that there's slow action from the government and they want this matter to be resolved as soon as possible. Kaylynn Palm, Reporter - Eyewitness News

They're calling on the government to take this matter seriously. Kaylynn Palm, Reporter - Eyewitness News

The CGE's report was released last year on the forced sterilisations. Kaylynn Palm, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report: