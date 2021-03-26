Sunflower Fund becomes part of global network of donor databases
The Sunflower Fund announced its new identity as DKMS Africa. The amalgamation means that our once small little South African NGO is now part of a global network of donor databases, exponentially improving patients’ chance of finding a match, says Pippa Hudson.
Established in 1999 as a donor recruitment body for stem cell transplantation, the process is often the only hope of survival for patients with life-threatening blood diseases like leukemia and sickle cell disease, the Sunflower Fund has matched many donors to patients.
Pippa chats to Alana James who is now the Country Manager for DKMS Africa, and Dr Andrew McDonald, a UCT-trained clinical haematologist with a broad interest in blood disorders and their treatment.
Listen to the discussion in the audio below as Dr Andrew McDonald and Alana James explain all that is involved in the generous act of becoming a stem cell donor:
More from World
Dutch government pays for 187 tourists to test viability of pandemic traveling
"A Dutch travel firm backed by the government is staging a holiday to see if it can work during a pandemic," says Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Europe threatens the United Kingdom with Covid-19 vaccine export ban
"We want to protect our own people," says Angela Merkel. "It's time to end the EU’s naivety," concurs Emmanuel Macron.Read More
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure
The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs.Read More
[WATCH] The famous 'dogs playing poker' pic is funnier with Mabel and Olive
Sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter and his two labs have become internet famous since he began posting their antics during lockdown.Read More
Big Pharma pushes back strongly against poor countries
Poor countries want permission to produce Covid-19 vaccines. Kieno Kammies interviews Deutsche Welle's Abu-Bakarr Jalloh.Read More
White elephant stadia and ghost malls. Is hybrid functionality the future?
Have You Heard's Ryan McFadyen says changing times driven by Covid is seeing the growth of the flexiform architecture trend.Read More
'Russian Woman' incites hatred towards men - Russian Union of Orthodox Women
"You’re 30! Hello? Where are your kids? You are cute overall. But should lose some weight," sings Manizha in her Eurovision entry.Read More
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal
It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller.Read More
War in Mozambique: 'South Africa must provide sanctuary'
"There are over half a million displaced people," says Jonathan Whittall of Doctors Without Borders.Read More
'R6k per kg Afghan-made crystal meth sells for R200k per kg in Cape Town'
Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime's Jason Eligh says there is a strong economic driver behind drug imports.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Dutch government pays for 187 tourists to test viability of pandemic traveling
"A Dutch travel firm backed by the government is staging a holiday to see if it can work during a pandemic," says Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Kalk Bay baker helps take bun out the oven as baby born on backseat of car
Ohana Cafe's baker Sam van Staden stepped into the breach when a woman went into labour in her car outside the cafe.Read More
Domestic travel in South Africa is staging a remarkable, world-beating recovery
Only Covid-free New Zealand is recovering faster. Refilwe Moloto interviews Gerriline Fouche of LekkeSlaap.Read More
DIY investing versus paying investment fees - tips on making sound decisions
Investment fees impact your long-term returns, but do you know enough to go it alone? Expert Gary Booysen has essential advice.Read More
Cape Town kitty Sox swallows needle and thread - then poops it out
Animal Welfare SA reports the wonderful news that Sox didn't need an operation and managed to pass the objects through his system.Read More
White elephant stadia and ghost malls. Is hybrid functionality the future?
Have You Heard's Ryan McFadyen says changing times driven by Covid is seeing the growth of the flexiform architecture trend.Read More
[VIDEO] 'I don't condone this in my mall' manager tells Ndebele-dressed couple
The manager of the Boulders Mall in Midrand told a couple their traditional outfits were inappropriate and they must leave.Read More
You can now tip car guards without cash. And going digital is earning them more
TiPPED enables you to tip anyone using your smartphone. 'I wanted to instill some hope in desperate times' - CEO Kimlyn TempleRead More
South Africa's gaming market goes ballistic – despite hellishly expensive data
"The mobile gaming market is growing massively," says James Edwards. "A R500 smartphone can play games at zero cost."Read More
Nando's fan? Get an extra portion of chips when you donate a tin of food
SA's lockdown stockpiling frenzy sparked the #TinForTjips campaign to help the needy, says Nando's Doug Place.Read More