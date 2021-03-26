Sunflower Fund becomes part of global network of donor databases





The Sunflower Fund announced its new identity as DKMS Africa. The amalgamation means that our once small little South African NGO is now part of a global network of donor databases, exponentially improving patients’ chance of finding a match, says Pippa Hudson.

Established in 1999 as a donor recruitment body for stem cell transplantation, the process is often the only hope of survival for patients with life-threatening blood diseases like leukemia and sickle cell disease, the Sunflower Fund has matched many donors to patients.

Pippa chats to Alana James who is now the Country Manager for DKMS Africa, and Dr Andrew McDonald, a UCT-trained clinical haematologist with a broad interest in blood disorders and their treatment.

Listen to the discussion in the audio below as Dr Andrew McDonald and Alana James explain all that is involved in the generous act of becoming a stem cell donor: