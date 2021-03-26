Robotics and coding – coming to South African Grade-R classrooms





Schools in South Africa will soon start teaching coding and robotics from Grade R to Grade Nine.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has called for comments on the inclusion of coding and robotics as subjects from Grade R.

© Cathy Yeulet/123rf.com

RELATED: Free 2-year coding course with job at the end. No experience or matric required

Amy McIver interviewed Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO of Socially Acceptable.

The areas they’ll look at from Grade R… are pattern recognition, algorithms and coding, robotic skills, internet and e-communicating, and application skills… Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO - Socially Acceptable

In South African schools, the level of maths doesn’t prepare our kids for real-world challenges… Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO - Socially Acceptable

I’m really hoping we’re getting always-on connectivity and infrastructure, so all South African kids have the same opportunities. Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO - Socially Acceptable

Listen to the interview in the audio below.