Robotics and coding – coming to South African Grade-R classrooms
Schools in South Africa will soon start teaching coding and robotics from Grade R to Grade Nine.
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has called for comments on the inclusion of coding and robotics as subjects from Grade R.
RELATED: Free 2-year coding course with job at the end. No experience or matric required
Amy McIver interviewed Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO of Socially Acceptable.
The areas they’ll look at from Grade R… are pattern recognition, algorithms and coding, robotic skills, internet and e-communicating, and application skills…Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO - Socially Acceptable
In South African schools, the level of maths doesn’t prepare our kids for real-world challenges…Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO - Socially Acceptable
I’m really hoping we’re getting always-on connectivity and infrastructure, so all South African kids have the same opportunities.Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO - Socially Acceptable
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_124373046_two-male-students-building-and-programing-robot-vehicle-in-after-school-computer-coding-class.html?term=african%2Bchild%2Bcomputer&vti=o9a31e7u1uwhwliq3w-1-19
More from Business
Dutch government pays for 187 tourists to test viability of pandemic traveling
"A Dutch travel firm backed by the government is staging a holiday to see if it can work during a pandemic," says Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Europe threatens the United Kingdom with Covid-19 vaccine export ban
"We want to protect our own people," says Angela Merkel. "It's time to end the EU’s naivety," concurs Emmanuel Macron.Read More
Alcohol bans, each one of them, were wildly successful - and utterly devastating
Exactly one year ago, the government banned alcohol. Hospitals emptied out, and the economy crashed and burned.Read More
Domestic travel in South Africa is staging a remarkable, world-beating recovery
Only Covid-free New Zealand is recovering faster. Refilwe Moloto interviews Gerriline Fouche of LekkeSlaap.Read More
DIY investing versus paying investment fees - tips on making sound decisions
Investment fees impact your long-term returns, but do you know enough to go it alone? Expert Gary Booysen has essential advice.Read More
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure
The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs.Read More
1 year of lockdown: Private sector, govt must repair economic scarring together
Economist Isaah Mhlanga is one of the voices on a special edition of The Money Show marking one year of the Covid-19 lockdown.Read More
'Ships may be rerouted around the Cape of Good Hope as vessel blocks Suez Canal'
Shipping analyst Peter Sand says major shipping lines are working on contingency plans while the Suez Canal remains blocked.Read More
Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58)
"It’s a money-fight between two near-pensioners!" says a bemused sounding Lester Kiewit.Read More
418 reports of Covid-19 corruption in 2020 – Corruption Watch
Corruption Watch received 4780 incidents of corruption – at an average of 11 per day - in 2020, despite lockdown regulations.Read More
More from Local
VACCINE WRAP | SA awaits Pfizer jab with over 220k vaccinations in Sisonke trial
CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.Read More
HIV-positive women who were forcibly sterilised demand action from SA govt
Women living with HIV who were forcibly sterilised are demanding justice from the South African government.Read More
Kalk Bay baker helps take bun out the oven as baby born on backseat of car
Ohana Cafe's baker Sam van Staden stepped into the breach when a woman went into labour in her car outside the cafe.Read More
[BREAKING NEWS] WCED extends Grade 1 and Grade 8 applications to Thurs 1 April
WCED Communications Director Bronagh Hammond says 16,000 were submitted on Tuesday, 19,000 on Wednesday, and 22,000 yesterday.Read More
Alcohol bans, each one of them, were wildly successful - and utterly devastating
Exactly one year ago, the government banned alcohol. Hospitals emptied out, and the economy crashed and burned.Read More
'We are in jeopardy' - Hout Bay Seal Rescue Centre facing threat of eviction
The Hout Bay Seal Rescue Centre says it's facing an uncertain future after the Department of Public Works put the organisation's lot up for tender.Read More
One year of lockdown: SA's medical fraternity has done an incredible job - NICD
As South Africa marks a year in lockdown the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says the country should pay tribute to healthcare workers.Read More
Solidarity Fund focuses on targeted Covid-19 vaccine fundraising
The Solidarity Fund is launching a targeted fundraising effort to support South Africa's vaccine rollout programme.Read More
Meet Martin Kift, the Durbanville dad who's been braaiing for 365 days straight
When the 21-day lockdown started exactly a year ago, Martin Kift decided that he would braai every night and he's been at it every day since.Read More
DIY investing versus paying investment fees - tips on making sound decisions
Investment fees impact your long-term returns, but do you know enough to go it alone? Expert Gary Booysen has essential advice.Read More
More from Opinion
Alcohol bans, each one of them, were wildly successful - and utterly devastating
Exactly one year ago, the government banned alcohol. Hospitals emptied out, and the economy crashed and burned.Read More
'South Africans have done well to change their behaviour'
"SA has managed to do well compared to EU countries, but not so well compared to other African countries," says Dr Anam Nyembezi.Read More
Big Pharma pushes back strongly against poor countries
Poor countries want permission to produce Covid-19 vaccines. Kieno Kammies interviews Deutsche Welle's Abu-Bakarr Jalloh.Read More
War in Mozambique: 'South Africa must provide sanctuary'
"There are over half a million displaced people," says Jonathan Whittall of Doctors Without Borders.Read More
South Africa's gaming market goes ballistic – despite hellishly expensive data
"The mobile gaming market is growing massively," says James Edwards. "A R500 smartphone can play games at zero cost."Read More
Czech Republic inspired the world to mask up – then completely lost the plot
"Discipline is important," says virologist Dr Emil Pavlik. "The problem in the Czech Republic is people are getting tired."Read More
US military in Mozambique: 'It’s going to aggravate the situation'
"We are definitely going to see a far more assertive US presence in Mozambique," says security analyst Jasmine Opperman.Read More
Land Rover Defender wins 'Women’s World Car of the Year' award
Fifty female motoring journos chose the 'very sexy' Land Rover Defender, says Seugnette van Wyngaard (1st for Women Insurance).Read More
Suzuki is selling so well in South Africa right now
"The cheapest car is a Suzuki S-Presso," says motoring journo Alex Parker. "I drove one; it’s much less terrible than I thought!"Read More
Tony Leon reflects on his troubled land - and his troubled party
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former DA leader Tony Leon, author of “Future Tense: Reflections on my Troubled Land”.Read More