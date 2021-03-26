Dutch government pays for 187 tourists to test viability of pandemic traveling





A tourism company and the government in The Netherlands are paying for an eight-day Greek holiday for 187 people to test the viability of travelling during a pandemic.

The government is spending more than R7000 on each person for the experiment.

The visitors may not leave the resort; not even to go out on to its beach.

More than 25 000 people have applied as test subjects.

Thank you, Dutch Government, for the free Greek holiday! © massonforstock/123rf.com

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

It’s an extraordinary idea… This Dutch travel firm – backed by the government – is staging a holiday to see if it can work during a pandemic… Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

