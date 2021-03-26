Dutch government pays for 187 tourists to test viability of pandemic traveling

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:50
Virtual Earth Hour Event
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Morne Du Plessis - CEO at World Wide Fund For Nature (Wwf) South Africa
Today at 16:05
Alcohol industry says liquor should not be banned until hospitals are full
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lucky Ntimane - Convener at National Liquor Traders Council
Today at 16:20
Book Review with Mike Wills
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Music: Sarah Robyn Farrell
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sarah Robyn Farrell
Today at 17:05
Analysis of Zuma's statement on concourt
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Calland
Today at 17:20
Formula One preview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Hendrik Verwoerd
Today at 17:45
Report on wine back from a year on ISS
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Michael Lebert
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
VACCINE WRAP | SA awaits Pfizer jab with over 220k vaccinations in Sisonke trial CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 26 March 2021 3:31 PM
HIV-positive women who were forcibly sterilised demand action from SA govt Women living with HIV who were forcibly sterilised are demanding justice from the South African government. 26 March 2021 2:06 PM
Robotics and coding – coming to South African Grade-R classrooms South African Grade-R students and above will soon learn coding and robotics at school, says Nazareen Ebrahim. 26 March 2021 2:05 PM
View all Local
Whistleblower Athol Williams: I walked away from R11m a year salary at Bain The Capetonian, born and raised in Mitchells Plain, talks to Kieno Kammies about his explosive testimony at the Zondo Commission. 26 March 2021 11:35 AM
1 year of lockdown: Private sector, govt must repair economic scarring together Economist Isaah Mhlanga is one of the voices on a special edition of The Money Show marking one year of the Covid-19 lockdown. 25 March 2021 7:16 PM
ConCourt hears Zuma contempt application in 'a critical moment for SA democracy' Political analyst Sanusha Naidu says Jacob Zuma's contempt case will be a test for South Africa's rule of law and the state of the... 25 March 2021 1:45 PM
View all Politics
Dutch government pays for 187 tourists to test viability of pandemic traveling "A Dutch travel firm backed by the government is staging a holiday to see if it can work during a pandemic," says Adam Gilchrist. 26 March 2021 2:56 PM
Europe threatens the United Kingdom with Covid-19 vaccine export ban "We want to protect our own people," says Angela Merkel. "It's time to end the EU’s naivety," concurs Emmanuel Macron. 26 March 2021 12:42 PM
Alcohol bans, each one of them, were wildly successful - and utterly devastating Exactly one year ago, the government banned alcohol. Hospitals emptied out, and the economy crashed and burned. 26 March 2021 11:19 AM
View all Business
Sunflower Fund becomes part of global network of donor databases Stem cell transplantation is often the only hope for patients with blood diseases like leukemia and sickle cell disease, 26 March 2021 3:47 PM
Kalk Bay baker helps take bun out the oven as baby born on backseat of car Ohana Cafe's baker Sam van Staden stepped into the breach when a woman went into labour in her car outside the cafe. 26 March 2021 1:29 PM
Domestic travel in South Africa is staging a remarkable, world-beating recovery Only Covid-free New Zealand is recovering faster. Refilwe Moloto interviews Gerriline Fouche of LekkeSlaap. 26 March 2021 9:53 AM
View all Lifestyle
Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58) "It’s a money-fight between two near-pensioners!" says a bemused sounding Lester Kiewit. 25 March 2021 2:18 PM
2021 British and Irish Lions tour – it’s on! But it won't be pretty Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Alexander, President at the South African Rugby Union. 24 March 2021 1:31 PM
Cape Town and Netball SA ready to host Covid-safe continental netball series The upcoming 2021 SPAR Challenge is part of a series of tournaments ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup to be played in Cape Town. 22 March 2021 3:44 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] The famous 'dogs playing poker' pic is funnier with Mabel and Olive Sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter and his two labs have become internet famous since he began posting their antics during lockdown. 25 March 2021 1:55 PM
White elephant stadia and ghost malls. Is hybrid functionality the future? Have You Heard's Ryan McFadyen says changing times driven by Covid is seeing the growth of the flexiform architecture trend. 25 March 2021 10:23 AM
'Russian Woman' incites hatred towards men - Russian Union of Orthodox Women "You’re 30! Hello? Where are your kids? You are cute overall. But should lose some weight," sings Manizha in her Eurovision entry. 25 March 2021 9:16 AM
View all Entertainment
Sunflower Fund becomes part of global network of donor databases Stem cell transplantation is often the only hope for patients with blood diseases like leukemia and sickle cell disease, 26 March 2021 3:47 PM
Dutch government pays for 187 tourists to test viability of pandemic traveling "A Dutch travel firm backed by the government is staging a holiday to see if it can work during a pandemic," says Adam Gilchrist. 26 March 2021 2:56 PM
Europe threatens the United Kingdom with Covid-19 vaccine export ban "We want to protect our own people," says Angela Merkel. "It's time to end the EU’s naivety," concurs Emmanuel Macron. 26 March 2021 12:42 PM
View all World
War in Mozambique: 'South Africa must provide sanctuary' "There are over half a million displaced people," says Jonathan Whittall of Doctors Without Borders. 24 March 2021 2:40 PM
US military in Mozambique: 'It’s going to aggravate the situation' "We are definitely going to see a far more assertive US presence in Mozambique," says security analyst Jasmine Opperman. 23 March 2021 2:56 PM
Rwanda 'hits the ground running' and quickly overtakes SA in vaccination drive Rwanda has managed to vaccinate 140,000 people in two days. It's taken South Africa three weeks to reach the same number. 17 March 2021 5:39 PM
View all Africa
Robotics and coding – coming to South African Grade-R classrooms South African Grade-R students and above will soon learn coding and robotics at school, says Nazareen Ebrahim. 26 March 2021 2:05 PM
Alcohol bans, each one of them, were wildly successful - and utterly devastating Exactly one year ago, the government banned alcohol. Hospitals emptied out, and the economy crashed and burned. 26 March 2021 11:19 AM
'South Africans have done well to change their behaviour' "SA has managed to do well compared to EU countries, but not so well compared to other African countries," says Dr Anam Nyembezi. 25 March 2021 11:33 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
World
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Dutch government pays for 187 tourists to test viability of pandemic traveling

26 March 2021 2:56 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Tourism
Greece
Netherlands
Adam Gilchrist
Dutch
Greek Islands
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
COVID-19
covid-19 in the netherlands
Covid-19 in Europe

"A Dutch travel firm backed by the government is staging a holiday to see if it can work during a pandemic," says Adam Gilchrist.

A tourism company and the government in The Netherlands are paying for an eight-day Greek holiday for 187 people to test the viability of travelling during a pandemic.

The government is spending more than R7000 on each person for the experiment.

The visitors may not leave the resort; not even to go out on to its beach.

More than 25 000 people have applied as test subjects.

Thank you, Dutch Government, for the free Greek holiday! © massonforstock/123rf.com

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Also by Gilchrist: 'Russian Woman' incites hatred towards men - Russian Union of Orthodox Women

It’s an extraordinary idea… This Dutch travel firm – backed by the government – is staging a holiday to see if it can work during a pandemic…

Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




26 March 2021 2:56 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Tourism
Greece
Netherlands
Adam Gilchrist
Dutch
Greek Islands
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
COVID-19
covid-19 in the netherlands
Covid-19 in Europe

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Alcohol bans, each one of them, were wildly successful - and utterly devastating

26 March 2021 11:19 AM

Exactly one year ago, the government banned alcohol. Hospitals emptied out, and the economy crashed and burned.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Domestic travel in South Africa is staging a remarkable, world-beating recovery

26 March 2021 9:53 AM

Only Covid-free New Zealand is recovering faster. Refilwe Moloto interviews Gerriline Fouche of LekkeSlaap.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

418 reports of Covid-19 corruption in 2020 – Corruption Watch

25 March 2021 1:08 PM

Corruption Watch received 4780 incidents of corruption – at an average of 11 per day - in 2020, despite lockdown regulations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'South Africans have done well to change their behaviour'

25 March 2021 11:33 AM

"SA has managed to do well compared to EU countries, but not so well compared to other African countries," says Dr Anam Nyembezi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Big Pharma pushes back strongly against poor countries

25 March 2021 10:31 AM

Poor countries want permission to produce Covid-19 vaccines. Kieno Kammies interviews Deutsche Welle's Abu-Bakarr Jalloh.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Czech Republic inspired the world to mask up – then completely lost the plot

24 March 2021 9:20 AM

"Discipline is important," says virologist Dr Emil Pavlik. "The problem in the Czech Republic is people are getting tired."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Germany enters 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections

19 March 2021 1:03 PM

"We’ve been warned [about the 3rd wave]," says Deutsche Welle’s Chelsey Dulaney. "That appears to be happening right now."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 vaccination: South Africa lags behind even Rwanda. Why?

19 March 2021 10:10 AM

"It's only a question of supply," says Ian Sanne (Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19). "The vaccine data system is ready."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Closure of Fugard Theatre threatens survival of District Six Museum

18 March 2021 1:28 PM

"The theatre is a major income stream," laments Siraj Desai, Chair of the District Six Museum Trust.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rwanda 'hits the ground running' and quickly overtakes SA in vaccination drive

17 March 2021 5:39 PM

Rwanda has managed to vaccinate 140,000 people in two days. It's taken South Africa three weeks to reach the same number.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Meet Martin Kift, the Durbanville dad who's been braaiing for 365 days straight

Local

Dutch government pays for 187 tourists to test viability of pandemic traveling

Business World Lifestyle

Whistleblower Athol Williams: I walked away from R11m a year salary at Bain

Politics

EWN Highlights

Parents are not alone in fight against child murders, abuse - Zulu

26 March 2021 3:22 PM

Egypt train crash kills 32: ministry

26 March 2021 3:14 PM

WC Health Dept wary of COVID-19 resurgence despite decline in infections, deaths

26 March 2021 3:04 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA