Dutch government pays for 187 tourists to test viability of pandemic traveling
A tourism company and the government in The Netherlands are paying for an eight-day Greek holiday for 187 people to test the viability of travelling during a pandemic.
The government is spending more than R7000 on each person for the experiment.
The visitors may not leave the resort; not even to go out on to its beach.
More than 25 000 people have applied as test subjects.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
It’s an extraordinary idea… This Dutch travel firm – backed by the government – is staging a holiday to see if it can work during a pandemic…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
