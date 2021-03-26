'Ramaphosa must act now and deliver a serious blow, I think he knows that'





Mike Wills, standing in for John Maytham, talks to Professor of Political Studies at the University of Johannesburg Mcebisi Ndletyana about former president Jacob Zuma's statement on the decision by the Constitutional Court regarding his no-show at the Zondo Commission where he had been asked to give testimony.

Zuma's statement referred to the system of law as a judicial dictatorship'.

Ndleyyana is also the author of the book Anatomy of the ANC in Power.

We are reaching a confrontation that has long been in the making. He is someone who thinks he is above the law. Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana, Political Studies Dept - University of Johannesburg

State institutions have to act to affirm their supremacy of the law over individual interests. Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana, Political Studies Dept - University of Johannesburg

He sees it is important not to downplay those who support Zuma.

They might feel sufficiently aggrieved to act. They may even have access to weapons but that worry should not discourage us from asserting the law. That is why we have the law, why we have police. And anyone who defies the law must be arrested. Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana, Political Studies Dept - University of Johannesburg

It is concerning that we might have a violent confrontation. Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana, Political Studies Dept - University of Johannesburg

But within a democracy, he says, those who flout the law must be acted upon.

There are those within the ANC who have benefitted substantially under the Zuma regime, he notes.

And the consequences of the Zondo Commission are quite dire for them. They might lose whatever loot they had amassed and might even go to prison, so you must expect them to resist this quite violently. For them, the rule of law is a threat to their own comfort. Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana, Political Studies Dept - University of Johannesburg

He believes those under threat will fabricate and plead being victimised, but he says the courts are there to arbitrate f they feel they have been unjustly treated.

Will this attempt to undermine the courts and paint the judiciary in a bad light gain any traction, asks Mike WIlls?

The ANC has just recently adopted a set of guidelines that will force its own members who are accused of wrongdoing to step aside. Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana, Political Studies Dept - University of Johannesburg

This decision indicates the majority of the ANC believes the rule of law must prevail, he suggests.

Therefore, there is optimism to believe that some or most of them have their heads screwed on in the right direction. Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana, Political Studies Dept - University of Johannesburg

He says President Cyril Ramaphosa has to act or the Zuma faction will be emboldened.

He has to act to save his own presidency because they are coming from either way. They have a lot of grievances mostly fabricated. Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana, Political Studies Dept - University of Johannesburg

Ramaphosa came in to save the brand of the ANC, he adds.

Going along this route always meant a confrontation later on because you are stepping on toes. This is exactly what he would have expected - and so he must act. Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana, Political Studies Dept - University of Johannesburg

He must act now and deliver a serious blow. I think he knows that. Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana, Political Studies Dept - University of Johannesburg

Listen to the interview in the audio below: