National Liquor Traders Council says no to booze ban, but yes to curfews instead





The impending Easter Weekend is causing concern about a spike in Covid infections as well as alcohol-related road accidents filling up emergency rooms in hospitals.

Representatives of the liquor trade in South Africa say that while there does need to be a "swift response" to a potential third wave of coronavirus infections, this should not include a ban on the sale of alcohol.

Convener at National Liquor Traders Council Lucky Ntimane talks to Mike Wills, standing in for John Maytham.

There is no data to suggest we should go on a lockdown. If anything, I think the liquor industry has done a good job in ensuring that we maintain our postion to supporting government's efforts in fighting against the covid-19 pandemic. Lucky Ntimane, Convener - National Liquor Traders Council

We have not seen any superspreader events emanating from the liquor industry...our members have really heeded the call from government to ensure they do things the right way. Lucky Ntimane, Convener - National Liquor Traders Council

He says the council will always hear what government has to say.

But since 26 March when we went on a lockdown last year, government has never consulted with us. They have always taken decisions for us. Lucky Ntimane, Convener - National Liquor Traders Council

We hope that sanity will prevail and they will talk to us. We are citizens before business people and we are willing to look at ways to support government. Lucky Ntimane, Convener - National Liquor Traders Council

If there is a view that a restriction might work we will support that, but we are definitely not going to support a ban. Lucky Ntimane, Convener - National Liquor Traders Council

He says there is no data to support a booze ban, and even regarding restrictions, he does not believe restricting liquor sales to a three-day period is going to help.

Ntimane believes curfew is the solution rather than restrictions or bans on alcohol.

We feel maybe shift the curfew by an hour back to 11 pm, and allow on-premises (bars, restaurants, shebeens) to trade until 9 pm and off-premise (liquor stores) to trade until 6 pm. Lucky Ntimane, Convener - National Liquor Traders Council

Listen to what Lucky Ntimane has to say in the audio below: