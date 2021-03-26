Earth Hour goes virtual this year on Saturday 27 March
Earth Hour is here again and this year it will be celebrated for the first time as a global virtual event on Saturday 27 March at 8.30 pm local time.
This year's event takes place ahead of key international meetings at which world leaders will talk about climate action, sustainable development, and how to prevent the continued loss of nature.
This year’s Earth Hour campaign will shine a spotlight on climate change and nature loss.
CEO at World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) South Africa Morne du Plessis talks to Mike WIlls about this year's event.
As this year's public events around Earth Hour are curtailed due to the pandemic, Du Plessis says the spotlight will be on a video narrated by the multi-award-winning actor, director, and playwright Dr. John Kani for WWF SA.
Turning off the lights is symbolic to show that you are part of a movement, part of hundreds of millions of people across the world that do it in that hour, of course in a rolling action from east to west.Morne du Plessis, CEO - World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF)
This year we are focusing on the broken relationship between people and nature. This is where we as envrionmentalists tell people that nature pretty much underpins everything - the air we breathe, the water we drink, the food we eat.Morne du Plessis, CEO - World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF)
Listen to the conversation below and see how you can get involved:
