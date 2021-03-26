I don't think Zuma cares about the ANC anymore - Richard Calland





The Constitutional Court reserved judgment in the State Capture Commission's contempt of court application against Jacob Zuma.

In an unprecedented attack on the judiciary, Zuma referred to what he termed 'a judicial dictatorship' stating he would not subject himself to “an oppressive and unjust court system”.

Mike Wills speaks to Richard Calland, political analyst and Associate Professor of Public Law at the University of Cape Town.

It is an extraordinary statement but in some senses, it is boringly predictable because this has been brewing for some time. Having effectively run out of legal runway, his only option, or at least in his convoluted mind, is to create a political crisis. Richard Calland, Associate Professor of Public Law - UCT

Calland argues there is no constitutional crisis as some have suggested.

The system is holding on. It is the system that is holding him to account which is why he has to try now to deligitimise that system - and that is what he has been building up to over a couple of months, perhaps even longer now. Richard Calland, Associate Professor of Public Law - UCT

His statement is full of scandalous, outrageous, and disingenuous statements but also full of contradictions. Richard Calland, Associate Professor of Public Law - UCT

Zuma has left the door ajar to the idea he actually would defy a penal sanction if that is what is ordered. Richard Calland, Associate Professor of Public Law - UCT

He wants to be presented as a victim. He's hoping that if he can fan the flames of unrest in the country, and he is imagining, wrongly in my estimation, that there are people out there who will rise up in his defence. Richard Calland, Associate Professor of Public Law - UCT

Calland says while there may be a small number of people who may be willing to do so, Zuma overestimates that support.

Zuma perhaps hopes the ANC NEC meeting over this weekend will bend, and decide a former president should not end up in jail and that they need to overt a political crisis.

But the truth is he has run out of runway there too. He has met with the top six recently and not constructive political outcome emerged from that. Richard Calland, Associate Professor of Public Law - UCT

So what steps will the ANC take?

The ANC is unlikely to be able to compel Zuma to modify his conduct and bring himself into line, says Calland.

I don't think he cares about the ANC anymore, and what a number of us in the political analysis world feel, is that there is a group of people in the ANC to whom reason does not apply anymore - they are constitutional hooligans who care not one jot for the constitutional order. Richard Calland, Associate Professor of Public Law - UCT

They would be happy to have a scorched earth approach to life if it saved themselves from the inevitable consequences of their previous actions, and Mr Zuma is at the front of the line. Richard Calland, Associate Professor of Public Law - UCT

And what will Cyril Ramaphosa do?

Ramaphosa has made the shrewd calculation that the criminal justice system will 'hold the line' and in a sense do his political dirty work for him, and unless the RET faction can muster some kind of massive crisis within the ANC which I think is unlikely, Mr Zuma will be facing a penal sentence very soon. Richard Calland, Associate Professor of Public Law - UCT

Listen to what Richard Calland has to say about Jacob Zuma in the audio below: