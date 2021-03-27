3 things to do in the Western Cape this weekend
- Catch the final day of the Baxter Zabalaza Theatre Festival
Saturday 27 March is the last day of the 11th annual Baxter Zabalaza Theatre Festival has showcased 24 fresh, vibrant productions from all over the Western Cape.
Shows start from 10am and tickets cost R30.
Click here for more information or to book: http://bit.ly/30r1t8i
- Head out to the Kamers/MAKERS market in Stellenbosch
Popular artisan market KAMERS/Makers is back with its autumn craft and gift market at the Blaauwklippen Estate in Stellenbosch this weekend.
The market will run from 9am until 7pm on Saturday and from 9am until 3pm on Sunday.
Tickets cost R60 online and R80 at the door. Kids under 18 enter free. Click here to book.
A ticket to the market includes a limited edition shopper bag and Consol water bottle
- Tap into your creativity at the Harbour Art Walk
The 31 Harbour Rd precinct in Hout Bay has relaunched its three-day Harbour Art Walk to celebrating the art, artists and creativity of Hout Bay.
Saturday's line-up includes art and craft workshops and expos with a graffiti walk on the cards for Sunday.
The organisers of the event have described it as a cultural adventure! For more information, visit the 31 Harbour Rd Facebook page.
Listen to find out more on Weekend Breakfast:
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/CMzOWCMsWba/?hl=en
