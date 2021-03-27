'We are going to advocate to remain open' - Restaurant Association of SA





There's been speculation that the government will announce tighter restrictions on gatherings and alcohol sales ahead of the Easter holidays.

This comes as South Africa tries to delay the arrival of the looming third Covid-19 wave.

Rasa CEO Wendy Alberts says the SA government has not provided sufficient support or relief for the industry.

She says the sector can't afford another total shutdown or the suspension of the alcohol trade.

We are left alone to rebuild the industry on our own as entrepreneurs. If there isn't any support from the government, we can't afford to be put into any further restrictions. Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of SA

We will continue to advocate that we can, through all the stages of Covid-19, provide a safe experience where we do not put people at risk. Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of SA

Alberts says the continuous disruptions to the industry are delaying attempts at economic recovery.

Aside from "rogue operators" and nightclubs, Alberts argues that restaurants are not the cause of Covid-19 transmissions.

She says any future government decisions should be backed by research and scientific evidence.

We've been putting out motivation again to allow the restaurants to continue to trade. Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of SA

There hasn't been proper consultation with the industry in terms of isolating the industry from uncontrolled spaces and uncontrolled crowds... Restaurants are controlled spaces, we've got all the protocols in place. Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of SA

The continuous challenges and conversations that we've been having for the last year fall on deaf years. Government closes down the industry but they don't adequately prepare Ters/UIF or make provisions with the banks. Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of SA

Listen to Wendy Alberts on Weekend Breakfast: