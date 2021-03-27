'Every day there are new kids joining us' - Hanover Park bike project on a roll
Weitz started Hanover Park Bicycles for Change during the lockdown last year after children started taking interest in his work on bike repairs.
The 54-year-old started fixing children's bicycles in his yard during the lockdown.
The project quickly grew to include weekly rides to different areas such as Strandfontein Pavilion, Rhodes Memorial. Muizenberg and Blue Waters Resort.
Weitz says the young group of budding cyclists is always excited for the weekly excursions, which are an opportunity to learn and explore.
Some sponsors, bike donors, and community activists have also come on board to support the project.
Weitz is a reformed gangster and tells CapeTalk that he lost his 19-year-old son to gang violence.
His son was shot dead on Athburg Walk in Hanover Park, the same road that's now the meeting point for the Bicycles for Change project.
He hopes that his initiative will help protect more young children from the clutches of gangsterism.
We line up the children with the bikes and we make sure they all have their masks and sanitisers. We also make sure each and every bike has brakes on.Shaun Weitz, Founder - Hanover Park Bicycles for Change
Every weekend they look forward to going to a different place and they are excited.Shaun Weitz, Founder - Hanover Park Bicycles for Change
Every day there are children joining us... We grow bigger and bigger.Shaun Weitz, Founder - Hanover Park Bicycles for Change
Me and my friend were fixing children's bikes and we started building our own bikes.Shaun Weitz, Founder - Hanover Park Bicycles for Change
Long ago I was a gangster and I lost my son. He was 19 years old.Shaun Weitz, Founder - Hanover Park Bicycles for Change
Listen to the discussion on Weekend Breakfast:
