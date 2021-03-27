[PICS] Police bust Milnerton man for possession of crystal meth worth over R18m





Police raided a house in Burcell Street, Tijgerhof in Milnerton on Wednesday and discovered tik, mandrax tablets, and dagga to the total value of R18,682,500.

A 40-year-old suspect was arrested after police discovered the assortment of large quantities of drugs as well as unlicensed firearms with ammunition.

Police confiscated the following:

52kg X crystal meth estimated at R18.2 million

8850 X mandrax tablets valued at R442 500

0,5kg X hydroponic dagga valued at R40 000

3 X pistols and a revolver

286 rounds of ammunition

13 X magazines and a holster

It's understood that he appeared in court on Friday on charges relating to dealing in drugs, possession of unlicensed firearms, and ammunition.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa says there could be more arrests as the investigation continues