Municipal workers to clear refuse collection backlog caused by CT protests





The City has advised residents in Delft, Mfuleni, Khayelitsha, and Kraaifontein that there may be possible refuse collection delays due to recent protests in these areas.

The City says volatile protests this week have affected the movement of refuse collection vehicles, which also had a knock-on effect on the overall refuse collections schedule.

"Some of our staff also live in these areas and the unrest has impacted on their ability to get to work", the municipality said in a statement.

The City has thanked residents for their patience while it attempts to address the backlog.

"Attempts will be made to service the backlog of refuse removal in these areas this weekend. This will be dependent on whether it is safe to do so", the municipality said in a statement.

Residents in the affected areas are urged to take out their bins every day until these are serviced.

Bins can be left out until 9pm every day, however, the teams will not be able to service bins after sunset in areas that are volatile.

At the same time, Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has welcomed the arrests made this week in connection with the spate of violent protest action seen in Khayelitsha, Kraaifontein, Delft and surrounds.

A total of nine suspects are facing charges of public violence, according to MEC Fritz.

On Thursday, seven arrests were made, of which six were in Delft and one was in Kraaifontein. On Wednesday, two arrests were made in Kraaifontein.