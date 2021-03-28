Local birders asked to look out for ringed Cape cormorants after Sanccob release
Last week, Seabird rescue group Sanccob announced that it would begin a phased release of the Cape cormorants rescued from Robben Island back to the wild.
The Sanccob facility in Table View rescued over 2,000 abandoned Cape cormorants chicks from Robben Island in mid-January.
In a statement, the organisation said that the rehabilitated birds would be released gradually in groups of 40 to 100.
In the weeks ahead the birds will be regularly graded for release readiness and groups of 40 to 100 are to be placed in a temporary aviary built on the Island as we carry out a soft release process.Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (Sanccob)
All birds released from Sanccob will be equipped with metal rings and a subset will be also individually marked with colour bands for easier identification.
Birdwatchers can report ring resightings with the date and location to SAFRING and Sanccob.
CapeNature has advised that the colour rings can be easily read with binoculars or a spotting scope.
"Please record the letter-number combination and ring colour. Please do not disturb the birds or approach too close", the entity said.
Ring resightings can be reported to SAFRING by visiting www.safring.birdmap.africa or to Sanccob by emailing katta@sanccob.co.za.
Please contact Sanccob at 021 557 6155 if you encounter any injured seabird or find a dead Cape cormorant with a ring.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/SANCCOBSavesSeabirds/photos/pcb.3836148633072612/3836147089739433/
More from Local
Silvermine Dam remains closed after body of missing hiker discovered
The body of a missing man was found floating in the Silvermine Dam on Saturday morning.Read More
Cape Town man raises almost R25k for cancer association after taking on 3 peaks
Former goalkeeper Stefan van Neel successfully completed the 3 Peaks Challenge on Saturday and raised funds for CANSA.Read More
Municipal workers to clear refuse collection backlog caused by CT protests
The City of Cape Town says every effort is being made to service refuse bins as soon as possible and to return to the usual servicing schedule.Read More
'Every day there are new kids joining us' - Hanover Park bike project on a roll
Shaun Weitz is the founder of a cycling initiative that's giving joy to Hanover Park youth.Read More
3 things to do in the Western Cape this weekend
No weekend plans yet? Check out these top suggestions.Read More
Earth Hour goes virtual this year on Saturday 27 March
CEO at World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) South Africa Morne du Plessis talks to Mike WIlls about this year's event.Read More
VACCINE WRAP | SA awaits Pfizer jab with over 220k vaccinations in Sisonke trial
CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.Read More
HIV-positive women who were forcibly sterilised demand action from SA govt
Women living with HIV who were forcibly sterilised are demanding justice from the South African government.Read More
Robotics and coding – coming to South African Grade-R classrooms
South African Grade-R students and above will soon learn coding and robotics at school, says Nazareen Ebrahim.Read More
Kalk Bay baker helps take bun out the oven as baby born on backseat of car
Ohana Cafe's baker Sam van Staden stepped into the breach when a woman went into labour in her car outside the cafe.Read More