Local birders asked to look out for ringed Cape cormorants after Sanccob release





Last week, Seabird rescue group Sanccob announced that it would begin a phased release of the Cape cormorants rescued from Robben Island back to the wild.

The Sanccob facility in Table View rescued over 2,000 abandoned Cape cormorants chicks from Robben Island in mid-January.

In a statement, the organisation said that the rehabilitated birds would be released gradually in groups of 40 to 100.

In the weeks ahead the birds will be regularly graded for release readiness and groups of 40 to 100 are to be placed in a temporary aviary built on the Island as we carry out a soft release process. Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (Sanccob)

All birds released from Sanccob will be equipped with metal rings and a subset will be also individually marked with colour bands for easier identification.

Birdwatchers can report ring resightings with the date and location to SAFRING and Sanccob.

CapeNature has advised that the colour rings can be easily read with binoculars or a spotting scope.

"Please record the letter-number combination and ring colour. Please do not disturb the birds or approach too close", the entity said.

Ring resightings can be reported to SAFRING by visiting www.safring.birdmap.africa or to Sanccob by emailing katta@sanccob.co.za.

Please contact Sanccob at 021 557 6155 if you encounter any injured seabird or find a dead Cape cormorant with a ring.