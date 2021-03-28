Cape Town man raises almost R25k for cancer association after taking on 3 peaks
The ex-football player conquered Cape Town’s Three Peaks Challenge to raise awareness and much-needed funds for the CANSA Tygerberg Care Home in Parow.
The facility is a wonderful home away from home to cancer patients receiving cancer treatment at Tygerberg Hospital.
Van Neel created a crowd-funding campaign on donations platform GivenGain.
He's raised R24,357 so far, which is more than double his original target of R10,000.
The 28-year-old says he undertook the challenge to help honour family members that recently lost their lives to cancer and to help make a positive difference.
Click here to donate towards his cause or follow his story on Instagram here.
Last year this time, I had a handful of relatives pass away due to cancer... I've always wanted to make a difference and give back.Stefan van Neel
I am a sports enthusiast and I enjoy being active. I love being in the mountains, up and down trails.Stefan van Neel
I haven't done more than one peak on a single run and I haven't done more than 12 kilometres on a single run. So I thought to myself, why not do three peaks on a single go and see how it goes.Stefan van Neel
Listen to Stefan van Neel chat about his campaign:
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10218879028306820&set=a.3557922186815
