Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Cape Town man raises almost R25k for cancer association after taking on 3 peaks

28 March 2021 8:47 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Cancer awareness
CANSA
fundraising campaign
Three peaks challenge
3 peaks

Former goalkeeper Stefan van Neel successfully completed the 3 Peaks Challenge on Saturday and raised funds for CANSA.

The ex-football player conquered Cape Town’s Three Peaks Challenge to raise awareness and much-needed funds for the CANSA Tygerberg Care Home in Parow.

The facility is a wonderful home away from home to cancer patients receiving cancer treatment at Tygerberg Hospital.

Van Neel created a crowd-funding campaign on donations platform GivenGain.

He's raised R24,357 so far, which is more than double his original target of R10,000.

Image: Stefan Van Neel/Facebook

The 28-year-old says he undertook the challenge to help honour family members that recently lost their lives to cancer and to help make a positive difference.

Click here to donate towards his cause or follow his story on Instagram here.

Last year this time, I had a handful of relatives pass away due to cancer... I've always wanted to make a difference and give back.

Stefan van Neel

I am a sports enthusiast and I enjoy being active. I love being in the mountains, up and down trails.

Stefan van Neel

I haven't done more than one peak on a single run and I haven't done more than 12 kilometres on a single run. So I thought to myself, why not do three peaks on a single go and see how it goes.

Stefan van Neel

Listen to Stefan van Neel chat about his campaign:




