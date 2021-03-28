Silvermine Dam remains closed after body of missing hiker discovered
Mike Reilly (69) had been missing since last week Sunday after he went hiking in the Silvermine Dam area.
His vehicle was discovered in the Silvermine parking area on Sunday 21 March and a week-long search operation was conducted.
On Friday, Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) announced that the Silvermine Dam would be closed to allow for an extensive search of the area.
On Saturday, TMNP management confirmed that the family had positively identified the deceased after the body was discovered.
TMNP Park Manager, Frans van Rooyen, has expressed his condolences to the family during this difficult time.
Van Rooyen has also thanked all the local authorities involved in the search operation.
He says park users will be informed when the dam will reopen to the public.
A BODY OF A MAN FOUND FLOATING IN SILVERMINE DAM {Thread}— SANParks TMNP (@TableMountainNP) March 27, 2021
A body of a man has been found floating in the Silvermine Dam within the Central Section of Table Mountain National Park earlier this morning (Saturday, 27 March 2021). TMNP Park Manager, Frans van Rooyen said
Mr. Mike Reilly who has been missing for a week." We would like to express our sincere condolences to the family during this difficult time. We would like to express our gratitude to the TMNP Rangers including SAPS Diving Unit, Metro Rescue Unit, City of Cape Town Fire Department— SANParks TMNP (@TableMountainNP) March 27, 2021
Diving Unit, and Working on Fire team for their dedication and hard work during this time as they started the search operation on Monday, 22 March 2021 after the missing person was reported on Sunday evening.— SANParks TMNP (@TableMountainNP) March 27, 2021
Source : https://www.facebook.com/TableMountainNP/photos/pcb.5247436055330236/5247422585331583
