Silvermine Dam remains closed after body of missing hiker discovered





Mike Reilly (69) had been missing since last week Sunday after he went hiking in the Silvermine Dam area.

His vehicle was discovered in the Silvermine parking area on Sunday 21 March and a week-long search operation was conducted.

On Friday, Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) announced that the Silvermine Dam would be closed to allow for an extensive search of the area.

On Saturday, TMNP management confirmed that the family had positively identified the deceased after the body was discovered.

TMNP Park Manager, Frans van Rooyen, has expressed his condolences to the family during this difficult time.

Van Rooyen has also thanked all the local authorities involved in the search operation.

He says park users will be informed when the dam will reopen to the public.

A BODY OF A MAN FOUND FLOATING IN SILVERMINE DAM {Thread}



