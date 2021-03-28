SA Mission in Mozambique verifying how many expats affected after deadly attacks

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Silvermine Dam remains closed after body of missing hiker discovered The body of a missing man was found floating in the Silvermine Dam on Saturday morning. 28 March 2021 9:19 AM
Cape Town man raises almost R25k for cancer association after taking on 3 peaks Former goalkeeper Stefan van Neel successfully completed the 3 Peaks Challenge on Saturday and raised funds for CANSA. 28 March 2021 8:47 AM
Local birders asked to look out for ringed Cape cormorants after Sanccob release Local birding communities and the general public have been urged to keep an eye out for ringed Cape cormorants along the Western C... 28 March 2021 7:52 AM
View all Local
I don't think Zuma cares about the ANC anymore - Richard Calland Political analyst says Zuma has run out of legal runway, his only option, in his mind is to create a political crisis. 26 March 2021 6:51 PM
National Liquor Traders Council says no to booze ban, but yes to curfews instead National Liquor Traders Council's Lucky Ntimane says restrictions are not the solution, but tighter curfews show better results 26 March 2021 4:50 PM
'Ramaphosa must act now and deliver a serious blow, I think he knows that' Prof Ndletyana says it is concerning that violent confrontation might occur by Zuma supporters but the rule of law will be upheld. 26 March 2021 4:33 PM
View all Politics
Dutch government pays for 187 tourists to test viability of pandemic traveling "A Dutch travel firm backed by the government is staging a holiday to see if it can work during a pandemic," says Adam Gilchrist. 26 March 2021 2:56 PM
Robotics and coding – coming to South African Grade-R classrooms South African Grade-R students and above will soon learn coding and robotics at school, says Nazareen Ebrahim. 26 March 2021 2:05 PM
Europe threatens the United Kingdom with Covid-19 vaccine export ban "We want to protect our own people," says Angela Merkel. "It's time to end the EU’s naivety," concurs Emmanuel Macron. 26 March 2021 12:42 PM
View all Business
Earth Hour goes virtual this year on Saturday 27 March CEO at World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) South Africa Morne du Plessis talks to Mike WIlls about this year's event. 26 March 2021 5:47 PM
Sunflower Fund becomes part of global network of donor databases Stem cell transplantation is often the only hope for patients with blood diseases like leukemia and sickle cell disease, 26 March 2021 3:47 PM
Kalk Bay baker helps take bun out the oven as baby born on backseat of car Ohana Cafe's baker Sam van Staden stepped into the breach when a woman went into labour in her car outside the cafe. 26 March 2021 1:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58) "It’s a money-fight between two near-pensioners!" says a bemused sounding Lester Kiewit. 25 March 2021 2:18 PM
2021 British and Irish Lions tour – it’s on! But it won't be pretty Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Alexander, President at the South African Rugby Union. 24 March 2021 1:31 PM
Cape Town and Netball SA ready to host Covid-safe continental netball series The upcoming 2021 SPAR Challenge is part of a series of tournaments ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup to be played in Cape Town. 22 March 2021 3:44 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] The famous 'dogs playing poker' pic is funnier with Mabel and Olive Sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter and his two labs have become internet famous since he began posting their antics during lockdown. 25 March 2021 1:55 PM
White elephant stadia and ghost malls. Is hybrid functionality the future? Have You Heard's Ryan McFadyen says changing times driven by Covid is seeing the growth of the flexiform architecture trend. 25 March 2021 10:23 AM
'Russian Woman' incites hatred towards men - Russian Union of Orthodox Women "You’re 30! Hello? Where are your kids? You are cute overall. But should lose some weight," sings Manizha in her Eurovision entry. 25 March 2021 9:16 AM
View all Entertainment
Earth Hour goes virtual this year on Saturday 27 March CEO at World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) South Africa Morne du Plessis talks to Mike WIlls about this year's event. 26 March 2021 5:47 PM
Sunflower Fund becomes part of global network of donor databases Stem cell transplantation is often the only hope for patients with blood diseases like leukemia and sickle cell disease, 26 March 2021 3:47 PM
Dutch government pays for 187 tourists to test viability of pandemic traveling "A Dutch travel firm backed by the government is staging a holiday to see if it can work during a pandemic," says Adam Gilchrist. 26 March 2021 2:56 PM
View all World
SA Mission in Mozambique verifying how many expats affected after deadly attacks There are fears that several South Africans may have been killed in a rebel attack in northern Mozambique. 28 March 2021 10:35 AM
War in Mozambique: 'South Africa must provide sanctuary' "There are over half a million displaced people," says Jonathan Whittall of Doctors Without Borders. 24 March 2021 2:40 PM
US military in Mozambique: 'It’s going to aggravate the situation' "We are definitely going to see a far more assertive US presence in Mozambique," says security analyst Jasmine Opperman. 23 March 2021 2:56 PM
View all Africa
Robotics and coding – coming to South African Grade-R classrooms South African Grade-R students and above will soon learn coding and robotics at school, says Nazareen Ebrahim. 26 March 2021 2:05 PM
Alcohol bans, each one of them, were wildly successful - and utterly devastating Exactly one year ago, the government banned alcohol. Hospitals emptied out, and the economy crashed and burned. 26 March 2021 11:19 AM
'South Africans have done well to change their behaviour' "SA has managed to do well compared to EU countries, but not so well compared to other African countries," says Dr Anam Nyembezi. 25 March 2021 11:33 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Africa

SA Mission in Mozambique verifying how many expats affected after deadly attacks

28 March 2021 10:35 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Terrorist
Mozambique
Mozambique rebel attack

There are fears that several South Africans may have been killed in a rebel attack in northern Mozambique.

Dozens of people were reportedly killed and captured on Friday when jihadist insurgents overran a hotel in the northern town of Palma in Mozambique.

It's believed that there are still dozens of people who are trapped in several lodges across the coastal town.

The town has been under siege after French oil firm Total announced that it would resume its work on its multi-billion-dollar liquified natural gas project earlier this week.

According to reports, insurgents attacked the town on Wednesday afternoon.

While hundreds of people fled the area, it's understood that 180 people, including expatriate workers, had been hiding after seeking refuge at the Amarula hotel which came under attack on Friday.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) on Saturday announced that the South African government has reinforced its mission in Mozambique in the wake of deadly attacks.

According to Dirco, the South African government, through its mission in Maputo, is working with local authorities on verifications, as well as providing the necessary consular services.

It is with grave concern to note that South Africans were also affected by these attacks. In this regard, South Africa, through its Mission in Maputo is working with the local authorities on verifications, as well as providing the necessary consular services.

Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco)



28 March 2021 10:35 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Terrorist
Mozambique
Mozambique rebel attack

More from Africa

War in Mozambique: 'South Africa must provide sanctuary'

24 March 2021 2:40 PM

"There are over half a million displaced people," says Jonathan Whittall of Doctors Without Borders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US military in Mozambique: 'It’s going to aggravate the situation'

23 March 2021 2:56 PM

"We are definitely going to see a far more assertive US presence in Mozambique," says security analyst Jasmine Opperman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rwanda 'hits the ground running' and quickly overtakes SA in vaccination drive

17 March 2021 5:39 PM

Rwanda has managed to vaccinate 140,000 people in two days. It's taken South Africa three weeks to reach the same number.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas

15 March 2021 7:38 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bushiri legal team asks for recusal of magistrate in extradition case

8 March 2021 6:40 PM

The extradition hearing of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been postponed to next Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment

25 February 2021 1:53 PM

While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine

25 February 2021 9:06 AM

WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!'

23 February 2021 9:00 PM

Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The future of renewable energy is bright

18 February 2021 8:34 AM

The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploited.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future

18 February 2021 8:20 AM

Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Local birders asked to look out for ringed Cape cormorants after Sanccob release

Local

'We are going to advocate to remain open' - Restaurant Association of SA

[PICS] Police bust Milnerton man for possession of crystal meth worth over R18m

EWN Highlights

SACC urges church-goers to avoid gatherings, festivities over Easter

28 March 2021 12:58 PM

Tshwane residents without water due to emergency repairs on major pipeline

28 March 2021 12:27 PM

Solidarity in the arts: Creatives plead with govt to fix NAC COVID funding drama

28 March 2021 11:50 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA