SA Mission in Mozambique verifying how many expats affected after deadly attacks
Dozens of people were reportedly killed and captured on Friday when jihadist insurgents overran a hotel in the northern town of Palma in Mozambique.
It's believed that there are still dozens of people who are trapped in several lodges across the coastal town.
The town has been under siege after French oil firm Total announced that it would resume its work on its multi-billion-dollar liquified natural gas project earlier this week.
According to reports, insurgents attacked the town on Wednesday afternoon.
While hundreds of people fled the area, it's understood that 180 people, including expatriate workers, had been hiding after seeking refuge at the Amarula hotel which came under attack on Friday.
The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) on Saturday announced that the South African government has reinforced its mission in Mozambique in the wake of deadly attacks.
According to Dirco, the South African government, through its mission in Maputo, is working with local authorities on verifications, as well as providing the necessary consular services.
It is with grave concern to note that South Africans were also affected by these attacks. In this regard, South Africa, through its Mission in Maputo is working with the local authorities on verifications, as well as providing the necessary consular services.Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco)
It is with grave concern to note that South Africans were also affected by these attacks.— DIRCO South Africa (@DIRCO_ZA) March 27, 2021
In this regard, South Africa, through its Mission in Maputo is working with the local authorities on verifications, as well as providing the necessary consular services.
South Africa stands ready to work with the government of Mozambique in pursuit of lasting peace and stability.— DIRCO South Africa (@DIRCO_ZA) March 27, 2021
Enquiries: Mr Clayson Monyela, Spokesperson for DIRCO, 082 884 5974
ISSUED BY THE DEPARTMENT OF INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS AND COOPERATION
