[VIDEOS] Breaking news as Ever Given ship partially freed in Suez Canal
In videos posted on Monday morning, tug boats can be seen around the ship as the vessel is finally refloated creating space in the channel.
On 23 March, Ever Given, ran aground in the Suez Canal on its way to Rotterdam. The canal is one of the busiest port's in the world and has caused ships to back up for days, at an enormous financial cost.
Watch the videos below:
#BREAKING: watch video of the Ever Given, which was previously clogging the Suez Canal and has now been refloated. Good news in #Egypt.— Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) March 29, 2021
pic.twitter.com/6HbkeBpA40
BREAKING : EVER GIVEN ship has been UNSTUCK & Moving into #Suez Canal after 6 Days!!— Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) March 29, 2021
Egyptian crew managed to float it moments ago. It’s 5:42 am there: pic.twitter.com/GoMlYjQerL
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/vangelisrassias/vangelisrassias1410/vangelisrassias141000040/32566609-cargo-ship-crossing-suez-canal.jpg
