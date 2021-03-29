[VIDEO] 1000-strong party on Gqeberha's Summerstrand beachfront out of control
The Herald reported that Summerstrand Neighbourhood Watch chair Sean Tappan described the party which began on Saturday at 6.30 pm, growing from 200 teenagers to over 1000. In the video, a woman can be heard saying many of the partygoers were about 13 and 134-yers old, and throwing bottles.
A car guard was found dead on the beachfront, reports the Herald.
Police reportedly managed to deescalate the situation and bring about calm.
#NonCompliance #Covid19SA #LockdownSA This apparently the Caltex garage at the Boardwalk, Port Elizabeth or Gqeberha. No social distance or wearing of masks. Video received.. @BOSBEER2006 @1SecondLater @MARIUSBROODRYK @News24 @SAPoliceService @GovernmentZA pic.twitter.com/cH737o1Kcx— BOSBEER.COM (@BOSBEER2006) March 28, 2021
More from Local
Silvermine Dam remains closed after body of missing hiker discovered
The body of a missing man was found floating in the Silvermine Dam on Saturday morning.Read More
Cape Town man raises almost R25k for cancer association after taking on 3 peaks
Former goalkeeper Stefan van Neel successfully completed the 3 Peaks Challenge on Saturday and raised funds for CANSA.Read More
Local birders asked to look out for ringed Cape cormorants after Sanccob release
Local birding communities and the general public have been urged to keep an eye out for ringed Cape cormorants along the Western Cape coastline.Read More
Municipal workers to clear refuse collection backlog caused by CT protests
The City of Cape Town says every effort is being made to service refuse bins as soon as possible and to return to the usual servicing schedule.Read More
'Every day there are new kids joining us' - Hanover Park bike project on a roll
Shaun Weitz is the founder of a cycling initiative that's giving joy to Hanover Park youth.Read More
3 things to do in the Western Cape this weekend
No weekend plans yet? Check out these top suggestions.Read More
Earth Hour goes virtual this year on Saturday 27 March
CEO at World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) South Africa Morne du Plessis talks to Mike WIlls about this year's event.Read More
VACCINE WRAP | SA awaits Pfizer jab with over 220k vaccinations in Sisonke trial
CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.Read More
HIV-positive women who were forcibly sterilised demand action from SA govt
Women living with HIV who were forcibly sterilised are demanding justice from the South African government.Read More
Robotics and coding – coming to South African Grade-R classrooms
South African Grade-R students and above will soon learn coding and robotics at school, says Nazareen Ebrahim.Read More