'ANC has got two political parties in one' says political analyst Ongama Mtimka

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:08
International news with the BBC
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rob Hugh-Jones
Today at 10:22
Ever Given still stuck
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Lars Martin Greiner
Today at 10:33
Latest top news stories Helena Wasserman Business Insider
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helena Wasserman
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:32
Taste Test Monday- The Raptor Room with Chef Amy Lilley
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Amy Lilley
Today at 12:07
SA's Easter Weekend lockdown test
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Anban Pillay
Today at 12:15
Will Moz hotel attack prompt an SADC response
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ryan Cummings - Director of Analysis at Signal Risk
Today at 12:23
SAPS study recommends overhaul of POPs
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gareth Newham , Head of Justice & Violence Prevention at the Institute for Security Studies.
Today at 12:27
ANC's NEC showdown over ACE
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
Today at 12:37
Has sea traffic past Cape Town has increased following the Suez canal incident?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brian Ingpen
Today at 12:40
Albert Tembo & CoCT traffic response
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Albert Tembo
Robbie Roberts
Today at 12:45
Easter road safety campaign being launched.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ayanda Allie Paine - Spokesperson for the National Transport Department at ....
Today at 12:52
Commission finds France has responsibility for Rwandan Genocide
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marina Constas - Specialist Sectional Title Attorney and Director at BBM Attorneys (Biccari Bollo Mariano Incorporated)
Today at 14:50
Music with Dalisu Ndlazi
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dalisu Ndlazi
'ANC has got two political parties in one' says political analyst Ongama Mtimka

29 March 2021 9:03 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
ANC
ANC NEC
President Cyril Ramaphosa
ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule

Factions within ANC have developed to such an extent that it has become untenable to sustain the party with both says Mtimka.

This weekend's ANC NEC meeting has dominated the news as South Africans await the outcome of whether the party leadership determines if corruption accused ANC secretary-general, Ace Magashule, must step aside.

Nelson Mandela University political analyst, Ongama Mtimka speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the outcomes of the ANC NEC, which sees an internal struggle for power that could tear the ANC apart.

The NEC meeting conducted its business in an environment of tense politicking, where both factions within the ANC were vying for their own objectives.

Ongama Mtimka, Political analyst - Nelson Mandela University

He says it is reported that a decision was finally made for all those within the ANC facing corruption charges are to be given an ultimatum of seven days after which they face suspension and disciplinary action.

The place the ANC finds itself is that factions within the party have developed to such an extent that it has become untenable to sustain the party with both as it has become destabilising.

Ongama Mtimka, Political analyst - Nelson Mandela University

You have got two political parties in one.

Ongama Mtimka, Political analyst - Nelson Mandela University

The war with itself has arrived at a point of no return where each of the contending factions wants to gain strategic control of certain power bases in the party in order for them to advance their agenda.

Ongama Mtimka, Political analyst - Nelson Mandela University

In the weekend meeting where there was a consideration as to whether the secretary-general should step aside, there was inevitable going to be conflict and a postponement of the scheduled closure of the meeting by President Ramaphosa, he notes.

Mtimka comments on what the future holds in terms of power balances within the party.

The secretary-general's office is the chief executive of the party and he is in charge of operations. The importance of that is in relation to other structures of the party such as provinces and regions.

Ongama Mtimka, Political analyst - Nelson Mandela University

The SG, therefore, has great power.

It is almost an unwritten law with the ANC that you don't fight against the secretary-general as a faction and win.

Ongama Mtimka, Political analyst - Nelson Mandela University

Currently, however, he says it appears the president and SG are at odds with one another and the question is how will the power balance play out in the next national conference in 2022.

Ramaphosa not using his power within the ANC is one thing, but as far as the gaze of the electorate is concerned this is going to be found wanting because the electorate wants to see him as using his power to get rid of people perceived to be corrupt.

Ongama Mtimka, Political analyst - Nelson Mandela University

Listen to the interview below:




