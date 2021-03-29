'ANC has got two political parties in one' says political analyst Ongama Mtimka





This weekend's ANC NEC meeting has dominated the news as South Africans await the outcome of whether the party leadership determines if corruption accused ANC secretary-general, Ace Magashule, must step aside.

Nelson Mandela University political analyst, Ongama Mtimka speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the outcomes of the ANC NEC, which sees an internal struggle for power that could tear the ANC apart.

The NEC meeting conducted its business in an environment of tense politicking, where both factions within the ANC were vying for their own objectives. Ongama Mtimka, Political analyst - Nelson Mandela University

He says it is reported that a decision was finally made for all those within the ANC facing corruption charges are to be given an ultimatum of seven days after which they face suspension and disciplinary action.

The place the ANC finds itself is that factions within the party have developed to such an extent that it has become untenable to sustain the party with both as it has become destabilising. Ongama Mtimka, Political analyst - Nelson Mandela University

You have got two political parties in one. Ongama Mtimka, Political analyst - Nelson Mandela University

The war with itself has arrived at a point of no return where each of the contending factions wants to gain strategic control of certain power bases in the party in order for them to advance their agenda. Ongama Mtimka, Political analyst - Nelson Mandela University

In the weekend meeting where there was a consideration as to whether the secretary-general should step aside, there was inevitable going to be conflict and a postponement of the scheduled closure of the meeting by President Ramaphosa, he notes.

Mtimka comments on what the future holds in terms of power balances within the party.

The secretary-general's office is the chief executive of the party and he is in charge of operations. The importance of that is in relation to other structures of the party such as provinces and regions. Ongama Mtimka, Political analyst - Nelson Mandela University

The SG, therefore, has great power.

It is almost an unwritten law with the ANC that you don't fight against the secretary-general as a faction and win. Ongama Mtimka, Political analyst - Nelson Mandela University

Currently, however, he says it appears the president and SG are at odds with one another and the question is how will the power balance play out in the next national conference in 2022.

Ramaphosa not using his power within the ANC is one thing, but as far as the gaze of the electorate is concerned this is going to be found wanting because the electorate wants to see him as using his power to get rid of people perceived to be corrupt. Ongama Mtimka, Political analyst - Nelson Mandela University

Listen to the interview below: