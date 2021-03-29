Timing matters - Prof Welte says tighter lockdown would be ineffective right now





Prof Welte believes that lockdown regulations should not be tightened ahead of the Easter holidays.

"In the next week, I can see very little point in tightening restrictions", he tells CapeTalk host Africa Melane.

The professor says a hard lockdown will only be effective once there is an uptick in Covid-19 infections and should not be implemented prematurely.

I think timing matters. Prof Alex Welte, Epidemiologist and Research Professor - SACEMA at Stellenbosch University

I'm certainly not of the view that lockdown is illegitimate or that we should no more of it. I think these are legitimate measures but I think this is not a great time for that. Prof Alex Welte, Epidemiologist and Research Professor - SACEMA at Stellenbosch University

This is not a good time to expend a lot of political capital with the public for actually quite little effect. Prof Alex Welte, Epidemiologist and Research Professor - SACEMA at Stellenbosch University

If we have a hard lockdown now, I think we are not going to do a lot. We are going to delay this third wave a little bit but we are not going to change the size or impact. Prof Alex Welte, Epidemiologist and Research Professor - SACEMA at Stellenbosch University

If you do a lockdown early and you do nothing else, then it's true that it doesn't do very much. Prof Alex Welte, Epidemiologist and Research Professor - SACEMA at Stellenbosch University

