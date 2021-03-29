Something fishy at the V&A Waterfront? Management explains the recent stench

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:05
Covid-19 and Easter holidays
Guests
Prof Shabir Madhi - Professor in the Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 17:20
PRO14 Rainbow Cup fixtures confirmed
Guests
John Dobson - Western Province Coach
Today at 17:45
Four relay swimmers slash world record crossing False Bay yesterday in 7 hours 29 minutes for the 35km ocean swim.
Guests
Mark Chamberlin - one of the swimmers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
MEC: 50% of WC health workers to get Sisonke J&J jab, other half get Pfizer shot Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo says officials expect to cover 50% of health care workers with the Sisonke implementatio... 29 March 2021 3:24 PM
Some SAPS rubber bullets not fit for use and police disobey protocols - report Police Minister Bheki Cele has released a report by a panel of experts that looks into public order policing and crowd control. 29 March 2021 2:19 PM
CT Traffic Dept responds to blocking 70-year-old man from reaching dying wife Husband Arnold Tembo says he asked officers to escort him to the hospital and then deal with his speeding later, but to no avail. 29 March 2021 1:48 PM
Early warning intel ignored, could have stopped Palma attack - Terror analyst Jasmine Opperman says Monday saw frequent clashes between security forces and insurgents with house-to-house combat. 29 March 2021 12:05 PM
'ANC has got two political parties in one' says political analyst Ongama Mtimka Factions within ANC have developed to such an extent that it has become untenable to sustain the party with both says Mtimka. 29 March 2021 9:03 AM
I don't think Zuma cares about the ANC anymore - Richard Calland Political analyst says Zuma has run out of legal runway, his only option, in his mind is to create a political crisis. 26 March 2021 6:51 PM
South Africa to produce 30 million J&J Covid-19 vaccines The Johannesburg Stock Exchange-listed Aspen Pharmacare will produce the vaccines in Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth). 29 March 2021 3:44 PM
Your boss can discipline you for recklessly exposing yourself to Covid - lawyer Hedda Schensema, Director in the Employment practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr says they most definitely can. 29 March 2021 8:39 AM
Dutch government pays for 187 tourists to test viability of pandemic traveling "A Dutch travel firm backed by the government is staging a holiday to see if it can work during a pandemic," says Adam Gilchrist. 26 March 2021 2:56 PM
Earth Hour goes virtual this year on Saturday 27 March CEO at World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) South Africa Morne du Plessis talks to Mike WIlls about this year's event. 26 March 2021 5:47 PM
Sunflower Fund becomes part of global network of donor databases Stem cell transplantation is often the only hope for patients with blood diseases like leukemia and sickle cell disease, 26 March 2021 3:47 PM
Kalk Bay baker helps take bun out the oven as baby born on backseat of car Ohana Cafe's baker Sam van Staden stepped into the breach when a woman went into labour in her car outside the cafe. 26 March 2021 1:29 PM
Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58) "It’s a money-fight between two near-pensioners!" says a bemused sounding Lester Kiewit. 25 March 2021 2:18 PM
2021 British and Irish Lions tour – it’s on! But it won't be pretty Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Alexander, President at the South African Rugby Union. 24 March 2021 1:31 PM
Cape Town and Netball SA ready to host Covid-safe continental netball series The upcoming 2021 SPAR Challenge is part of a series of tournaments ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup to be played in Cape Town. 22 March 2021 3:44 PM
[WATCH] The famous 'dogs playing poker' pic is funnier with Mabel and Olive Sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter and his two labs have become internet famous since he began posting their antics during lockdown. 25 March 2021 1:55 PM
White elephant stadia and ghost malls. Is hybrid functionality the future? Have You Heard's Ryan McFadyen says changing times driven by Covid is seeing the growth of the flexiform architecture trend. 25 March 2021 10:23 AM
'Russian Woman' incites hatred towards men - Russian Union of Orthodox Women "You’re 30! Hello? Where are your kids? You are cute overall. But should lose some weight," sings Manizha in her Eurovision entry. 25 March 2021 9:16 AM
[VIDEOS] Ever Given ship in Suez Canal now 80% freed A massive container ship that has had the busy channel blocked for days has been refloated and will hopefully be on its way soon. 29 March 2021 6:59 AM
Earth Hour goes virtual this year on Saturday 27 March CEO at World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) South Africa Morne du Plessis talks to Mike WIlls about this year's event. 26 March 2021 5:47 PM
Sunflower Fund becomes part of global network of donor databases Stem cell transplantation is often the only hope for patients with blood diseases like leukemia and sickle cell disease, 26 March 2021 3:47 PM
Early warning intel ignored, could have stopped Palma attack - Terror analyst Jasmine Opperman says Monday saw frequent clashes between security forces and insurgents with house-to-house combat. 29 March 2021 12:05 PM
'Swift action needed from AU and SADC to bring peace and security to Mozambique' Human Rights Watch regional director Dewa Mavhinga says the Mozambique insurgency requires an urgent response from SADC and the AU... 29 March 2021 10:22 AM
SA Mission in Mozambique verifying how many expats affected after deadly attacks There are fears that several South Africans may have been killed in a rebel attack in northern Mozambique. 28 March 2021 10:35 AM
Robotics and coding – coming to South African Grade-R classrooms South African Grade-R students and above will soon learn coding and robotics at school, says Nazareen Ebrahim. 26 March 2021 2:05 PM
Alcohol bans, each one of them, were wildly successful - and utterly devastating Exactly one year ago, the government banned alcohol. Hospitals emptied out, and the economy crashed and burned. 26 March 2021 11:19 AM
'South Africans have done well to change their behaviour' "SA has managed to do well compared to EU countries, but not so well compared to other African countries," says Dr Anam Nyembezi. 25 March 2021 11:33 AM
Something fishy at the V&A Waterfront? Management explains the recent stench

29 March 2021 11:20 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Fish
V&A Waterfront
Donald Kau

V&A Waterfront's Donald Kay says high fish volumes this year impacted oxygen levels in the water and causes large numbers to die.
Picture: www.123rf.com

Over the past few weeks there have been large numbers of dead fish in the water near the Cape Grace Hotel, a tremendous fishy stench, with at least one person having to vacate her apartment due to the smell, says Kieno Kammies.

What is going on?

Kau says every year mullet breed in the basin.

This year the number was quite high.

Donald Kau, Public Relations Head - V&A Waterfront

In addition, a large school of mackerel was observed entering the harbour, he adds.

The high volume of the fish impacts the levels of oxygen in the water which causes fish to die in great numbers.

Donald Kau, Public Relations Head - V&A Waterfront

The fish are a great source of food for species there such as the Cape Fur seals and seagulls.

If you had been in the V&A over the past few weekends you would have seen large numbers of seals and gull activity.

Donald Kau, Public Relations Head - V&A Waterfront

When this incident started we even saw humpbacked whales coming into the harbour.

Donald Kau, Public Relations Head - V&A Waterfront

In effect, you have got a system overload in the harbour.

Donald Kau, Public Relations Head - V&A Waterfront

The marine and harbour team is led by a wildlife manager and this activity is observed every year.

When it happens we mitigate it by opening the locks to bring the fresh water in from the canals. Currently, that is being done about six times a day to flush out the water.

Donald Kau, Public Relations Head - V&A Waterfront

Fish moving into the man-made basin and breeding is putting increased pressure on the area. He says fresh water from the locks is always let into the harbour but now it is being done with higher frequency over the past two weeks.

The clean-up started two weeks ago, says Kau.

It is a huge amount of fish that has come through.

Donald Kau, Public Relations Head - V&A Waterfront

Listen to the interview in the audio below:




MEC: 50% of WC health workers to get Sisonke J&J jab, other half get Pfizer shot

29 March 2021 3:24 PM

Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo says officials expect to cover 50% of health care workers with the Sisonke implementation trial.

Some SAPS rubber bullets not fit for use and police disobey protocols - report

29 March 2021 2:19 PM

Police Minister Bheki Cele has released a report by a panel of experts that looks into public order policing and crowd control.

CT Traffic Dept responds to blocking 70-year-old man from reaching dying wife

29 March 2021 1:48 PM

Husband Arnold Tembo says he asked officers to escort him to the hospital and then deal with his speeding later, but to no avail.

Deadline looms for businesses to comply with new data privacy laws

29 March 2021 12:45 PM

Business owners must comply with South Africa's strict new data privacy laws by 30 June 2021.

Timing matters - Prof Welte says tighter lockdown would be ineffective right now

29 March 2021 11:21 AM

Epidemiologist Professor Alex Welte says implementing stricter lockdown measures ahead of the Easter weekend won't achieve much.

[VIDEO] 1000-strong party on Gqeberha's Summerstrand beachfront out of control

29 March 2021 7:36 AM

On Saturday a party on the beachfront saw teenagers throwing bottles and a car guard died, reports the Herald Live.

Silvermine Dam remains closed after body of missing hiker discovered

28 March 2021 9:19 AM

The body of a missing man was found floating in the Silvermine Dam on Saturday morning.

Cape Town man raises almost R25k for cancer association after taking on 3 peaks

28 March 2021 8:47 AM

Former goalkeeper Stefan van Neel successfully completed the 3 Peaks Challenge on Saturday and raised funds for CANSA.

Local birders asked to look out for ringed Cape cormorants after Sanccob release

28 March 2021 7:52 AM

Local birding communities and the general public have been urged to keep an eye out for ringed Cape cormorants along the Western Cape coastline.

Municipal workers to clear refuse collection backlog caused by CT protests

27 March 2021 1:24 PM

The City of Cape Town says every effort is being made to service refuse bins as soon as possible and to return to the usual servicing schedule.

