Something fishy at the V&A Waterfront? Management explains the recent stench
Over the past few weeks there have been large numbers of dead fish in the water near the Cape Grace Hotel, a tremendous fishy stench, with at least one person having to vacate her apartment due to the smell, says Kieno Kammies.
What is going on?
Kau says every year mullet breed in the basin.
This year the number was quite high.Donald Kau, Public Relations Head - V&A Waterfront
In addition, a large school of mackerel was observed entering the harbour, he adds.
The high volume of the fish impacts the levels of oxygen in the water which causes fish to die in great numbers.Donald Kau, Public Relations Head - V&A Waterfront
The fish are a great source of food for species there such as the Cape Fur seals and seagulls.
If you had been in the V&A over the past few weekends you would have seen large numbers of seals and gull activity.Donald Kau, Public Relations Head - V&A Waterfront
When this incident started we even saw humpbacked whales coming into the harbour.Donald Kau, Public Relations Head - V&A Waterfront
In effect, you have got a system overload in the harbour.Donald Kau, Public Relations Head - V&A Waterfront
The marine and harbour team is led by a wildlife manager and this activity is observed every year.
When it happens we mitigate it by opening the locks to bring the fresh water in from the canals. Currently, that is being done about six times a day to flush out the water.Donald Kau, Public Relations Head - V&A Waterfront
Fish moving into the man-made basin and breeding is putting increased pressure on the area. He says fresh water from the locks is always let into the harbour but now it is being done with higher frequency over the past two weeks.
The clean-up started two weeks ago, says Kau.
It is a huge amount of fish that has come through.Donald Kau, Public Relations Head - V&A Waterfront
Listen to the interview in the audio below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/v_a_waterfront.html
