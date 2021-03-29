City offers reward for info after Cape Town libraries targeted by criminals

Streaming issues? Report here
The ins and outs of the Subaru Forester
Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
Covid-19 and Easter holidays
Prof Shabir Madhi - Professor in the Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit at University of the Witwatersrand
PRO14 Rainbow Cup fixtures confirmed
John Dobson - Western Province Coach at ...
Four relay swimmers slash world record crossing False Bay yesterday in 7 hours 29 minutes for the 35km ocean swim.
Mark Chamberlin - one of the swimmers
Latest Local
MEC: 50% of WC health workers to get Sisonke J&J jab, other half get Pfizer shot Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo says officials expect to cover 50% of health care workers with the Sisonke implementatio... 29 March 2021 3:24 PM
Some SAPS rubber bullets not fit for use and police disobey protocols - report Police Minister Bheki Cele has released a report by a panel of experts that looks into public order policing and crowd control. 29 March 2021 2:19 PM
CT Traffic Dept responds to blocking 70-year-old man from reaching dying wife Husband Arnold Tembo says he asked officers to escort him to the hospital and then deal with his speeding later, but to no avail. 29 March 2021 1:48 PM
View all Local
Early warning intel ignored, could have stopped Palma attack - Terror analyst Jasmine Opperman says Monday saw frequent clashes between security forces and insurgents with house-to-house combat. 29 March 2021 12:05 PM
'ANC has got two political parties in one' says political analyst Ongama Mtimka Factions within ANC have developed to such an extent that it has become untenable to sustain the party with both says Mtimka. 29 March 2021 9:03 AM
I don't think Zuma cares about the ANC anymore - Richard Calland Political analyst says Zuma has run out of legal runway, his only option, in his mind is to create a political crisis. 26 March 2021 6:51 PM
View all Politics
South Africa to produce 30 million J&J Covid-19 vaccines The Johannesburg Stock Exchange-listed Aspen Pharmacare will produce the vaccines in Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth). 29 March 2021 3:44 PM
Your boss can discipline you for recklessly exposing yourself to Covid - lawyer Hedda Schensema, Director in the Employment practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr says they most definitely can. 29 March 2021 8:39 AM
Dutch government pays for 187 tourists to test viability of pandemic traveling "A Dutch travel firm backed by the government is staging a holiday to see if it can work during a pandemic," says Adam Gilchrist. 26 March 2021 2:56 PM
View all Business
Earth Hour goes virtual this year on Saturday 27 March CEO at World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) South Africa Morne du Plessis talks to Mike WIlls about this year's event. 26 March 2021 5:47 PM
Sunflower Fund becomes part of global network of donor databases Stem cell transplantation is often the only hope for patients with blood diseases like leukemia and sickle cell disease, 26 March 2021 3:47 PM
Kalk Bay baker helps take bun out the oven as baby born on backseat of car Ohana Cafe's baker Sam van Staden stepped into the breach when a woman went into labour in her car outside the cafe. 26 March 2021 1:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58) "It’s a money-fight between two near-pensioners!" says a bemused sounding Lester Kiewit. 25 March 2021 2:18 PM
2021 British and Irish Lions tour – it’s on! But it won't be pretty Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Alexander, President at the South African Rugby Union. 24 March 2021 1:31 PM
Cape Town and Netball SA ready to host Covid-safe continental netball series The upcoming 2021 SPAR Challenge is part of a series of tournaments ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup to be played in Cape Town. 22 March 2021 3:44 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] The famous 'dogs playing poker' pic is funnier with Mabel and Olive Sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter and his two labs have become internet famous since he began posting their antics during lockdown. 25 March 2021 1:55 PM
White elephant stadia and ghost malls. Is hybrid functionality the future? Have You Heard's Ryan McFadyen says changing times driven by Covid is seeing the growth of the flexiform architecture trend. 25 March 2021 10:23 AM
'Russian Woman' incites hatred towards men - Russian Union of Orthodox Women "You’re 30! Hello? Where are your kids? You are cute overall. But should lose some weight," sings Manizha in her Eurovision entry. 25 March 2021 9:16 AM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEOS] Ever Given ship in Suez Canal now 80% freed A massive container ship that has had the busy channel blocked for days has been refloated and will hopefully be on its way soon. 29 March 2021 6:59 AM
View all World
Early warning intel ignored, could have stopped Palma attack - Terror analyst Jasmine Opperman says Monday saw frequent clashes between security forces and insurgents with house-to-house combat. 29 March 2021 12:05 PM
'Swift action needed from AU and SADC to bring peace and security to Mozambique' Human Rights Watch regional director Dewa Mavhinga says the Mozambique insurgency requires an urgent response from SADC and the AU... 29 March 2021 10:22 AM
SA Mission in Mozambique verifying how many expats affected after deadly attacks There are fears that several South Africans may have been killed in a rebel attack in northern Mozambique. 28 March 2021 10:35 AM
View all Africa
Robotics and coding – coming to South African Grade-R classrooms South African Grade-R students and above will soon learn coding and robotics at school, says Nazareen Ebrahim. 26 March 2021 2:05 PM
Alcohol bans, each one of them, were wildly successful - and utterly devastating Exactly one year ago, the government banned alcohol. Hospitals emptied out, and the economy crashed and burned. 26 March 2021 11:19 AM
'South Africans have done well to change their behaviour' "SA has managed to do well compared to EU countries, but not so well compared to other African countries," says Dr Anam Nyembezi. 25 March 2021 11:33 AM
View all Opinion
City offers reward for info after Cape Town libraries targeted by criminals

29 March 2021 11:59 AM
by Qama Qukula

At least seven Cape Town libraries have been targeted by criminals in recent weeks with the damages initially estimated at over R100 000.

The City of Cape Town says a number of break-ins, acts of vandalism, and targeting of security staff in recent weeks have left libraries counting the cost.

Delft South Library, Lwandle Library, Macassar Library, Retreat Library, Suider Strand Library, Weltevreden Library and Wynberg Library have all been victims of theft and vandalism.

The City has appealed to anyone who has information to come forward and report it to the police.

Municipal officials are offering a R5 000 reward for information that leads to the successful arrest or conviction of perpetrators.

Councillor Zahid Badroodien says the theft and vandalism have had a negative impact on the library services available to communities.

The continued theft and vandalism at our libraries is worrying as criminals show no respect for their community and municipal services. Vandalism has a domino effect as it could take months to repair the damage and to get all the services back in operation.

Zahid Badroodien, MayCo member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

The net result is limited or no access to safe study spaces for our patrons, but while also robbing them of opportunities to use the internet facilities at our libraries.

Zahid Badroodien, MayCo member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

Badroodien says these incidents have far-reaching effects, as some libraries that experience vandalism or break-ins need to be closed to the public depending on the nature of the damage, and could take months before being reopened.

He's urged community members and Neighbourhood Watches to be on the lookout for any suspicious behavior at community libraries and to report it immediately.

Criminals will continue their senseless acts of destruction until they are brought to book. The vandals live in the very communities that they are stripping bare, and they will not stop until they are held accountable for their actions. We need the community to help identify these culprits and save our precious resources.

Zahid Badroodien, MayCo member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town



29 March 2021 11:59 AM
by Qama Qukula

Trending

South Africa to produce 30 million J&J Covid-19 vaccines

Business

Timing matters - Prof Welte says tighter lockdown would be ineffective right now

Local

[VIDEO] 1000-strong party on Gqeberha's Summerstrand beachfront out of control

Local

EWN Highlights

Thulas Nxesi reflects on reconfiguring his department & COVID impact

29 March 2021 3:35 PM

WHO chief says all possible COVID origins 'need further study'

29 March 2021 3:13 PM

Bushiri says daughter who passed away was a victim of 'persecutions' in SA

29 March 2021 2:09 PM

