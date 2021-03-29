City offers reward for info after Cape Town libraries targeted by criminals





The City of Cape Town says a number of break-ins, acts of vandalism, and targeting of security staff in recent weeks have left libraries counting the cost.

Delft South Library, Lwandle Library, Macassar Library, Retreat Library, Suider Strand Library, Weltevreden Library and Wynberg Library have all been victims of theft and vandalism.

The City has appealed to anyone who has information to come forward and report it to the police.

Municipal officials are offering a R5 000 reward for information that leads to the successful arrest or conviction of perpetrators.

Councillor Zahid Badroodien says the theft and vandalism have had a negative impact on the library services available to communities.

The continued theft and vandalism at our libraries is worrying as criminals show no respect for their community and municipal services. Vandalism has a domino effect as it could take months to repair the damage and to get all the services back in operation. Zahid Badroodien, MayCo member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

The net result is limited or no access to safe study spaces for our patrons, but while also robbing them of opportunities to use the internet facilities at our libraries. Zahid Badroodien, MayCo member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

Badroodien says these incidents have far-reaching effects, as some libraries that experience vandalism or break-ins need to be closed to the public depending on the nature of the damage, and could take months before being reopened.

He's urged community members and Neighbourhood Watches to be on the lookout for any suspicious behavior at community libraries and to report it immediately.