Early warning intel ignored, could have stopped Palma attack - Terror analyst
Kieno Kammies speaks to terror analyst Jasmine Opperman about the latest situation in Cabo Delgado Province in Mozambique where Islamic fundamentalists killed dozens of people in the town of Palma at the weekend.
One South African is known to have died during the attack.
RELATED: 'Swift action needed from AU and SADC to bring peace and security to Mozambique'
Opperman says as of Monday morning the situation is not under control.
This morning there is still no control. There are frequent clashes between security forces and insurgents. We are seeing a situation of house-to-house combat as insurgents had moved into houses prior to the attack.Jasmine Opperman, Terror Analyst
She says it will take some time before the government can accurately say that it has resumed control over the situation, she says.
The attack should never have happened as early warning intelligence was provided three days in advance and it was ignored.Jasmine Opperman, Terror Analyst
She says this is a further escalation of, on the one hand, the sophistication of the insurgency, and on the other hand, a Mozambiquan government security force not being able to deal with it.
A two-month US training will not make any difference.Jasmine Opperman, Terror Analyst
She says in addition, hotel and private security companies also played a role as it unfolded with Dyck Advisory Group (DAG) doing a great deal of the work helping people escape and saving the lives of people in the hotel.
I am not justifying mercenary activities but credit is due and in the last few days where they (DAG) moved in and the Ukrainians run.Jasmine Opperman, Terror Analyst
She says DAG would never have been able to stop the attack.
What is known about the insurgents?
We know there have been about 19 cells active that have been coordinating and have been talking and have been executing attacks during the rainy season primarily in Ancuabe.Jasmine Opperman, Terror Analyst
We know they have gained access to more sophisticated weapons, and are getting training in guerilla warfare tactics. We have seen this at Palma.Jasmine Opperman, Terror Analyst
The Islamic State has an opportunistic interest here. But for the United States to say this is an Islamic-State-led insurgency I think was completely irresponsible.Jasmine Opperman, Terror Analyst
It believes this gives status to the insurgents which they do not deserve and she foresees the Islamic State (ISIS) now riding on this propaganda wave to hijack the insurgency and lay claim to leading it.
But is this being lead by the Ismalic State? I still need to see the facts.Jasmine Opperman, Terror Analyst
She believes that going in there with special forces without a proper plan and coordinated strategy and a plan on how to stabilise the region afterward where human dignity will be respected, would be a mistake.
Helmoed Heitman Military and Defence Analyst also weighs in on the issue with Kieno.
Listen to the interviews below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/yarr65/yarr652008/yarr65200824916/153319804-cabo-delgado-province-of-mozambique-colored-shader-data-with-lakes-and-rivers-shape-presented-agains.jpg
More from Africa
'Swift action needed from AU and SADC to bring peace and security to Mozambique'
Human Rights Watch regional director Dewa Mavhinga says the Mozambique insurgency requires an urgent response from SADC and the AU.Read More
SA Mission in Mozambique verifying how many expats affected after deadly attacks
There are fears that several South Africans may have been killed in a rebel attack in northern Mozambique.Read More
War in Mozambique: 'South Africa must provide sanctuary'
"There are over half a million displaced people," says Jonathan Whittall of Doctors Without Borders.Read More
US military in Mozambique: 'It’s going to aggravate the situation'
"We are definitely going to see a far more assertive US presence in Mozambique," says security analyst Jasmine Opperman.Read More
Rwanda 'hits the ground running' and quickly overtakes SA in vaccination drive
Rwanda has managed to vaccinate 140,000 people in two days. It's taken South Africa three weeks to reach the same number.Read More
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals".Read More
Bushiri legal team asks for recusal of magistrate in extradition case
The extradition hearing of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been postponed to next Monday.Read More
Aspire Art Auction: Buying art for long-term investment
While there is some speculation of the art market boom fizzling out, there is no doubt that African art sales are booming.Read More
How we can ensure everyone has a fair shot at getting the Covid vaccine
WHO Africa Regional Vaccines Introduction Officer Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, elaborates.Read More
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!'
Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games.Read More
More from Politics
'ANC has got two political parties in one' says political analyst Ongama Mtimka
Factions within ANC have developed to such an extent that it has become untenable to sustain the party with both says Mtimka.Read More
I don't think Zuma cares about the ANC anymore - Richard Calland
Political analyst says Zuma has run out of legal runway, his only option, in his mind is to create a political crisis.Read More
National Liquor Traders Council says no to booze ban, but yes to curfews instead
National Liquor Traders Council's Lucky Ntimane says restrictions are not the solution, but tighter curfews show better resultsRead More
'Ramaphosa must act now and deliver a serious blow, I think he knows that'
Prof Ndletyana says it is concerning that violent confrontation might occur by Zuma supporters but the rule of law will be upheld.Read More
Whistleblower Athol Williams: I walked away from R11m a year salary at Bain
The Capetonian, born and raised in Mitchells Plain, talks to Kieno Kammies about his explosive testimony at the Zondo Commission.Read More
1 year of lockdown: Private sector, govt must repair economic scarring together
Economist Isaah Mhlanga is one of the voices on a special edition of The Money Show marking one year of the Covid-19 lockdown.Read More
ConCourt hears Zuma contempt application in 'a critical moment for SA democracy'
Political analyst Sanusha Naidu says Jacob Zuma's contempt case will be a test for South Africa's rule of law and the state of the country's democracy.Read More
'It has been a singular honour to serve on the MAC - Prof 'Slim' Abdool Karim
Prof Salim Abdool Karim is bowing out after serving a year as co-chair on the Ministerial Advisory Committee for Covid-19.Read More
Ramaphosa faces grilling over Bosasa, CR17, nukes deal at Zondo inquiry in April
President Cyril Ramaphosa will give evidence before the state capture commission of inquiry at the end of April.Read More
Big Pharma pushes back strongly against poor countries
Poor countries want permission to produce Covid-19 vaccines. Kieno Kammies interviews Deutsche Welle's Abu-Bakarr Jalloh.Read More